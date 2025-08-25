National

Day In Pics: August 25, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 25, 2025

Rain in Nagaur
Rain in Nagaur | Photo: PTI

A part of a road washed away following heavy rainfall, in Nagaur.

Farmers protest in Patna
Farmers protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Farmers try to break police barricade during a protest march to Bihar CM residence, in Patna.

Rohit Sharma at an event
Rohit Sharma at an event | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma during an event, in Mumbai.

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi
Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi | Photo: PTI

People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Agartala.

Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar
Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Left to right, farmer leaders P. Krishna Prasad, Rajan Kshirsagar, Rakesh Tikait, Hannan Mollah, and Prem Singh Gehlawat during a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Hockey team arrives in Patna for Hero Asia Cup 2025
Hockey team arrives in Patna for Hero Asia Cup 2025 | Photo: PTI

Indian men's hockey team members pose for photographs upon their arrival at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna. The team will participate in the Hero Asia Cup 2025.

Malayalam actor Bhavana
Malayalam actor Bhavana | Photo: PTI

Malayalam film actor Bhavana during an event, in Kochi.

Miss Teen International 2025
Miss Teen International 2025 | Photo: PTI

Miss Teen International 2025 contestants pose for a group photograph at an event, in Greater Noida.

BJPs Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra
BJP's Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya addresses party workers during the party's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra', in Bengaluru South district, Karnataka.

Mirabai Chanu at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships
Mirabai Chanu at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships | Photo: PTI

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu wins 48kg gold with a total lift of 193kg, 84kg+109kg, at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Ahmedabad.

Blind Persons’ Association protest rally
Blind Persons’ Association protest rally | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Members of the Blind Persons’ Association hold a protest rally over issues related to reservation, education and rights of the visually impaired, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

A portion of a roof collapse in Delhi
A portion of a roof collapse in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A portion of the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Sidharth Enclave area, New Delhi. A child was among three people injured in the incident.

CM Yogi with Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla
CM Yogi with Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: @myogiadityanath/X via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Shubhanshu's wife Kamna, during a meeting, following his landmark visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, in Lucknow.

Rain in Gurugram
Rain in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after heavy rainfall, at Subhash Chowk, in Gurugram.

