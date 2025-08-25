Day In Pics: August 25, 2025

A part of a road washed away following heavy rainfall, in Nagaur.
Farmers try to break police barricade during a protest march to Bihar CM residence, in Patna.
People carry an idol of Lord Ganesh ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Agartala.
Left to right, farmer leaders P. Krishna Prasad, Rajan Kshirsagar, Rakesh Tikait, Hannan Mollah, and Prem Singh Gehlawat during a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Indian men's hockey team members pose for photographs upon their arrival at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna. The team will participate in the Hero Asia Cup 2025.
Malayalam film actor Bhavana during an event, in Kochi.
Miss Teen International 2025 contestants pose for a group photograph at an event, in Greater Noida.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya addresses party workers during the party's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra', in Bengaluru South district, Karnataka.
Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu wins 48kg gold with a total lift of 193kg, 84kg+109kg, at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Ahmedabad.
Members of the Blind Persons’ Association hold a protest rally over issues related to reservation, education and rights of the visually impaired, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A portion of the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Sidharth Enclave area, New Delhi. A child was among three people injured in the incident.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Shubhanshu's wife Kamna, during a meeting, following his landmark visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, in Lucknow.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after heavy rainfall, at Subhash Chowk, in Gurugram.