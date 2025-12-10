Govt Reluctant To Disclose Information Under RTI, Alleges TMC MP

Haque highlighted the Central Information Commission's (CIC) severe staffing crisis, with eight of ten posts vacant for over a year and no Chief Information Commissioner appointed since September 5, 2024. This backlog, he said, stretches second appeals to two-three years, rendering disclosures obsolete by the time they're released. He also slammed the RTI online portal as a "nightmare," citing seven months of crashes and delayed OTPs that frustrate activists and ordinary users. Drawing parallels to glitches in the Waqf Umeed portal, Haque alleged the government's inaction exposes its fear of accountability, especially on issues like ₹2 lakh crore in pending dues under central schemes.