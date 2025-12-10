Govt Reluctant To Disclose Information Under RTI, Alleges TMC MP

TMC MP's RTI alarm in Rajya Sabha: From global gold standard to 'right to deny' – Centre's neglect turns transparency tool into a bureaucratic black hole

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
  • TMC MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque accused the Centre of weakening RTI through CIC vacancies (8/10 posts empty, no CIC since Sept 2024) causing 2-3 year delays in appeals

  • RTI portal plagued by seven months of crashes and OTP delays, making filings a "nightmare" and exposing government's reluctance to disclose info on schemes like ₹2 lakh crore pending dues

  • Haque demands urgent CIC appointments and portal fixes to restore RTI's role as a Fundamental Right under Article 19, amid opposition claims of amendments fueled by accountability fears

Trinamool Congress MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque on Wednesday accused the Union government of systematically undermining the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, through deliberate neglect and administrative roadblocks, leaving citizens in the dark on critical public matters. Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Haque described the Centre as "reluctant and scared" to share information, warning that the law, once a global benchmark for transparency, is being hollowed out despite remaining intact on paper.

Haque highlighted the Central Information Commission's (CIC) severe staffing crisis, with eight of ten posts vacant for over a year and no Chief Information Commissioner appointed since September 5, 2024. This backlog, he said, stretches second appeals to two-three years, rendering disclosures obsolete by the time they're released. He also slammed the RTI online portal as a "nightmare," citing seven months of crashes and delayed OTPs that frustrate activists and ordinary users. Drawing parallels to glitches in the Waqf Umeed portal, Haque alleged the government's inaction exposes its fear of accountability, especially on issues like ₹2 lakh crore in pending dues under central schemes.

The MP linked the erosion to broader attacks on federalism and democracy, urging immediate appointments to the CIC, portal fixes, and a commitment to the RTI's spirit. Opposition leaders like Congress's Jairam Ramesh have echoed similar concerns, citing 2019 amendments as driven by "fear of public scrutiny" rather than efficiency.

