TMC Alleges Sitharaman 'Misled' Rajya Sabha On West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Sagarika Ghose on Thursday accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "misleading" the House with "unsubstantiated and unauthenticated statements" about West Bengal during her reply to the discussion on the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, terming it a "murder of parliamentary democracy." Speaking to media in the Parliament complex after TMC's walkout, Ghose highlighted repeated attempts by floor leader Derek O'Brien to raise points of order, alleging violations of parliamentary procedure, which were disallowed by the Chair.