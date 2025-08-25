Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Rybakina, a Grand Slam champion and world No. 10, faces 16-year-old Pareja, who makes her maiden US Open main-draw appearance
Elena Rybakina faces faces Julieta Pareja in the Round of 128 of US Open 2025 on Monday, August 25, at 10:10 PM IST at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Rybakina enters with 41 wins this season, including a Cincinnati semifinal run, while Pareja impressed in junior Grand Slam events this year
The first round of the US Open 2025 is underway, and tonight’s schedule has a compelling clash lined up. Elena Rybakina, the No. 9 seed, suits up to face 16-year-old American wildcard Julieta Pareja at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Monday, August 25.
Elena Rybakina has been charging through the season with flair and consistency. She’s racked up 41 wins against 16 losses this year and pushed deep into several big-name tournaments. Notably, she reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open, beating former world No. 1 Sabalenka in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.
On the other side of the net stands a fresh face. Julieta Pareja, ranked just outside the top 330 in the WTA at age 16, arrives in New York carrying the confidence of a rising junior standout. Earlier this year, she made the finals in girls' doubles and singles at Wimbledon juniors and reached the last eight at the junior French Open. Playing against a player like Rybakina at the age of just 16 is itself an achievement and who knows if she even manages to outplay the Kazakh star.
When and Where is the Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Match?
Ninth seed Elena Rybakina will USA's 16-year-old face Julieta Pareja in her first match of the US Open 2025 as the Round of 128 heats up. The match is set for Monday, August 25, at 10:10 PM IST at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.
Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.