Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

On the other side of the net stands a fresh face. Julieta Pareja, ranked just outside the top 330 in the WTA at age 16, arrives in New York carrying the confidence of a rising junior standout. Earlier this year, she made the finals in girls' doubles and singles at Wimbledon juniors and reached the last eight at the junior French Open. Playing against a player like Rybakina at the age of just 16 is itself an achievement and who knows if she even manages to outplay the Kazakh star.