Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

Belinda Clark has been elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, becoming the sixth cricketer to receive the honour. The former Australian captain, renowned for her record-breaking career and leadership, has also contributed significantly to the growth of women’s cricket off the field

Belinda Clark's statue at SCG is the only one dedicated to a female cricketer anywhere in the world.
  • Belinda Clark named a Legend in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, joining cricketing icons like Bradman and Warne.

  • The former captain set records on the field, including the first ODI double-century and multiple World Cup titles.

  • Clark has played a key role in developing women’s cricket as an administrator and ICC Women’s Committee member.

Former Australia captain Belinda Clark has been elevated to legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, becoming only the sixth cricketer to receive the honour after icons such as Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud, Dennis Lillee, and Shane Warne.

The Hall of Fame said the recognition celebrates “excellence, longevity, resilience and lifelong contribution to their sports.”

Clark, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of all time, averaged 47.49 in ODIs and 45.95 in Tests during an international career spanning 1991 to 2005. She was appointed captain at just 23 and led the side for 11 years, guiding Australia to 83 wins in 101 ODIs and two World Cup titles. She also captained in 11 of her 15 Tests.

Historic Clark's Career

Clark made history as the first player, male or female, to score an ODI double-century, smashing an unbeaten 229 against Denmark at the 1997 World Cup.

Since retiring, Clark has played a central role in developing women’s cricket off the field, serving as a Cricket Australia administrator and a member of the ICC Women’s Committee.

“It’s an unbelievable honour to be elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame,” Clark was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

“I am experiencing a combination of surprise, gratitude and pride. I played a team sport, and the reality is none of us achieve anything without the support and commitment of the whole team. I hope my teammates along with the coaches, support staff and administration feel like they are a part of this recognition. Professionally, I am proud of where the sport is going. It is setting the pace in the ambition to be equitable and whilst there is still a way to go, I am bullish about the future.”

Australia Hall of Fame Praise Clark

Sport Australia Hall of Fame selection committee chair Bruce McAvaney praised Clark as “a trailblazer, an extraordinary batter, who changed the mode of play by attacking the bowling. Player, captain and ultimately the top-level administrator, her leadership and influence are unrivalled.”

Clark’s legacy has already been immortalised with a statue at the SCG in 2023, alongside other sporting greats, and her impact is further recognised through medals established by Cricket Australia and Cricket New South Wales in her honour.

