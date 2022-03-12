Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj Surpasses Belinda Clark To Break Captaincy Record

Mithali Raj has led India in 24 World Cup games, claiming 15 victories. Belinda Clark had captained Australia in 23 matches.

Mithali Raj is also the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:18 pm

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark.

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 15 victories, 8 losses and one no result. Clark had captained her side in 23 matches.

The India skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in a crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event here.

Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad. 

Sports Cricket ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Mithali Raj Belinda Clark ICC Sachin Tendulkar Javed Miandad India Women's Cricket Team Hamilton, New Zealand
