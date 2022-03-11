Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
IND-W Vs WI-W, Live Cricket Scores, Women's World Cup 2022: India Under Pressure After NZ Defeat

India have a win and a loss in the Women's World Cup and need to beat West Indies in Hamilton to stay in hunt for a berth in the semifinals. Follow here IND-W vs WI-W live scores.

Follow live scores of IND-W vs WI-W Women's World Cup 2022 match. AP

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 12:05 am

India are in a must-win situation against the West Indies in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. With two points from as many games, Indian women are fifth in the eight-team standings and must come away with full points against an unbeaten Caribbean side (four points from two matches). India's batting lacked steam in the loss against New Zealand in the previous match and with stronger opponents coming up next, Mithali Raj's team has to lift its game several notches. India's coach Ramesh Powar wanted senior players like Mithali and Smriti Mandhana to contribute and inspire the youngsters in the team. Harmanpreet Kaur scored a quickfire 71 against New Zealand but the overall approach in the first 20 overs was sloppy. West Indies are in stunning form, beating hosts New Zealand and then upsetting defending champions England, who are winless in two matches. Saturday's match looks like a contest between India's top batting order and the three West Indian spinners -  Anisa Mohammed, Hayley Matthews, and Stafanie Taylor. Follow here live cricket scores of IND-W vs WI-W. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

