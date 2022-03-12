Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: Australia Bat First Against Pakistan

The Rawalpindi Test saw a high-scoring draw. Will there be a result in Karachi? Follow PAK vs AUS live cricket scores.

Follow live scores of the second Pakistan vs Australia Test in Karachi. The first Test was drawn. AP Photo

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 10:14 am

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) slammed the Rawalpindi pitch for being 'below average', a lot of attention is on the National Stadium wicket in Karachi which is hosting the second Test between Pakistan vs Australia from Saturday.  There were only 14 wickets taken over the five days, as Pakistan scored 476/4 declared and 252 without loss, and Australia replied with 449 all out in the drawn first Test at Rawalpindi. Follow live cricket scores of the second Test between PAK vs AUS.

10:09 AM IST: Playing XIs

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf in for Ifthikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah for Pakistan. Mitchell Swepson in for Josh Hazlewood for Australia.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

10:02 AM IST: Toss

Australia win the toss and opt to bat first against Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and former captain Ramiz Raja admitted that the Test was a bad advertisement for long-format cricket and Karachi could see a surface that could promise a result.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson will debut for Australia and will replace Josh Hazlewood. Pakistan are expected to welcome back Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali. This would mean a contest between two teams loaded with quality bowlers. AUS have lost five of their eight Tests in Karachi.

