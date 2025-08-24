Real Sociedad Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Real Sociedad take on Espanyol on Saturday.
Find out when and where to watch the match
Find out the head-to-head and other streaming info
Buoyed after beating La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid, Espanyol travel to the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, where they face, Real Sociedad, for a thrilling clash in the matchday 2 fixture on Sunday, August 24.
Real Sociedad who are managed by Sergio Francisco, finished 11th in the La Liga last season but managed to enter the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. In the Europa League, they reached the semi-finals where they were defeated by Manchester United over two legs.
Espanyol, on the other hand, have had a decent outing with the victory over Atleti. The four-time Copa del Rey winners will be looking for another big scalp as they visit Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Kick-off:
Location: San Sebastian, Spain
Stadium: Reale Arena
Date: Sunday, August 24
Kick-off time: 11:00 p.m. IST
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 160
Real Sociedad wins: 64
Draws: 44
Espanyol wins: 52
Real Sociedad Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Real Sociedad Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Real Sociedad Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, 24 August 2025 at the Reale Arena.
Where to watch the Real Sociedad Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Real Sociedad Vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and browser in India.