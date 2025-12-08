Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 15 Fixture

Real Madrid face Celta Vigo in Matchday 15 of La Liga 2025-26 on December 7. Find out when and where to watch the RMA vs CEL fixture live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26
Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 15 Fixture Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga on December 7

  • Real Madrid are at the second spot in the La Liga points table

  • Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match available on FanCode

As Matchday 15 of the 2025/26 LaLiga season unfolds, Real Madrid welcome Celta de Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and for Los Blancos, this could be a golden chance to close the gap at the top of the table.

Fresh from a convincing 3-0 win over Athletic Club that snapped their winless streak, Madrid will be looking to build momentum and reclaim top spot, with fans and pundits alike expecting an aggressive, attacking display.

Celta de Vigo come into this fixture under pressure. The visitors currently sit mid-table, hovering just above the relegation zone, a precarious position that demands points to avoid slipping further.

Historically, though, Celta have struggled against Madrid: recent head-to-head records overwhelmingly favour the home side. Despite that, Celta may sense an opportunity given Madrid’s recent defensive injury issues and possible squad rotation ahead of an important European fixture.

For Real Madrid, the key lies in converting pressure into clinical finishing, expectations are that they will push hard, likely secure a win with multiple goals, and continue using home advantage to press their title challenge.

Related Content
Related Content

For Celta, it will likely be about containment, defensive discipline and hoping to snatch a surprise, perhaps exploiting any complacency or defensive frailties

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (December 8).

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

  2. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: 'Australia Not For Weak Men', Ben Stokes Makes Honest Admission After Going 2-0 Down At Gabba

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

  3. Thousands Gather in Kolkata for Mega Bhagavad Gita Recital

  4. Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

  5. Modi To Lead Parliamentary Debates On Vande Mataram And Election Reforms

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

  2. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps