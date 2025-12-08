Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 15 Fixture

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga on December 7
Real Madrid are at the second spot in the La Liga points table
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match available on FanCode
As Matchday 15 of the 2025/26 LaLiga season unfolds, Real Madrid welcome Celta de Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and for Los Blancos, this could be a golden chance to close the gap at the top of the table.
Fresh from a convincing 3-0 win over Athletic Club that snapped their winless streak, Madrid will be looking to build momentum and reclaim top spot, with fans and pundits alike expecting an aggressive, attacking display.
Celta de Vigo come into this fixture under pressure. The visitors currently sit mid-table, hovering just above the relegation zone, a precarious position that demands points to avoid slipping further.
Historically, though, Celta have struggled against Madrid: recent head-to-head records overwhelmingly favour the home side. Despite that, Celta may sense an opportunity given Madrid’s recent defensive injury issues and possible squad rotation ahead of an important European fixture.
For Real Madrid, the key lies in converting pressure into clinical finishing, expectations are that they will push hard, likely secure a win with multiple goals, and continue using home advantage to press their title challenge.
For Celta, it will likely be about containment, defensive discipline and hoping to snatch a surprise, perhaps exploiting any complacency or defensive frailties
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (December 8).
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.