Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, December 7
It could be Kylian Mbappe's 50th appearance for the Los Blancos
Mbappe currently has 47 goals in 49 matches for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe is among the "chosen ones" and will follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps by making history with Real Madrid, believes his head coach Xabi Alonso.
Mbappe could make his 50th LaLiga appearance on Sunday, when Madrid welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The France captain has scored 47 times in his first 49 outings in LaLiga, with only Madrid legend Ronaldo (48) netting more in his first 50 matches in the competition this century.
Ahead of Mbappe's landmark appearance, Alonso played down comparisons between his star forward and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, while backing him to leave a similarly glittering legacy.
"Mbappe is on his way to making history at Real Madrid, as Cristiano did," Alonso said.
"With his importance to the team, his ambition, his numbers... he is among the chosen ones.
"Cristiano is Cristiano and Kylian is Kylian; they are two exceptional players."
Madrid won 3-0 at Athletic Club on Wednesday to halt a run of three successive draws, which prompted fierce criticism of Alonso in the Spanish media.
But Celta boss Claudio Giraldez – whose team are 13th in the table following a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol last time out – expects Alonso to silence his doubters.
"I think he's one of the best in the world, both as a player and now as a coach," Giraldez said. "He is a great football brain, a person who has very clear ideas.
"He brings a lot of variety to game situations in attack and defence, always looking to find the best version of his team.
"I think that if they have patience with him, he will do a spectacular job at Real Madrid. Personally, I wish him all the best."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Real Madrid – Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe has netted 16 times in 15 games in LaLiga this season, with those goals coming from an expected goals (xG) figure of 13.2.
He has seen 22 big chances fall his way this campaign, converting 59.1% of them (13). No player to score more than five times in LaLiga in 2025-26 can boast a better conversion rate.
Celta Vigo – Iago Aspas
Mbappe is not the only player set to celebrate a landmark outing. If he plays, Aspas will make his 400th LaLiga appearance on Sunday.
The Celta captain has been involved in 235 goals in 399 games in the competition (168 goals, 67 assists) – the highest tally of any Spanish player in the 21st century, just ahead of David Villa (233 – 186 goals, 47 assists).
MATCH PREDICTION: REAL MADRID WIN
Madrid have won 20 and drawn two of their last 22 LaLiga games against Celta Vigo since suffering a 2-0 defeat in May 2014.
This is their best-ever unbeaten run against the Galician side in the competition.
Celta have also lost on 12 of their last 13 trips to the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga, only avoiding defeat once in this time, with a 2-2 draw in February 2020. Their last away victory against Madrid in the competition was in November 2006 (2-1).
So history is certainly on the side of Madrid, who have also scored in each of their last 33 home games against Celta Vigo in LaLiga (90 goals in total), last failing to net in March 1977 (0-0). This is their longest home scoring run against them in LaLiga.
Los Blancos have also won their last 12 LaLiga games at the Bernabeu, scoring an average of 2.08 goals per game.
Another victory on Sunday would equal their third-best winning streak at home in the 21st century (also 13 straight wins in 2008), behind a run of 25 in 2011 and 17 in 2014.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Real Madrid – 69.7%
Celta Vigo – 13.1%
Draw – 17.2%