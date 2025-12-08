Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo, La Liga 2025-26: Swedberg's Brace Upsets Los Blancos
Celta Vigo stunned Real Madrid 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in a dramatic turn of events. Substitute Williot Swedberg broke the deadlock with a clever back-heel in the 53rd minute, then sealed the win deep into stoppage time after calmly rounding the keeper. Madrid’s evening went from bad to worse as two red cards left them down to nine men, their first home league defeat of the season.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE