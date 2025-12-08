Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Look For Another Kylian Mbappe Spark Against The Sky Blues

Real Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Score, La Liga | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 15 fixture between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday hoping to reinforce their LaLiga title challenge as they host Celta Vigo. The hosts arrive on the back of a solid 3-0 win over Athletic Club and enjoy a perfect home record so far this season. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency, picking up just one victory in their last five matches across competitions. Head-to-head history heavily favours Real: Madrid have won the last 12 meetings, and Celta haven’t beaten them in LaLiga since 2013-14. Expect an attacking, goal-heavy game. With their forward firepower and home momentum, Real Madrid look primed for a comfortable win, though Celta could snatch a goal if Madrid’s defense lapses.

8 Dec 2025, 02:06:33 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score: 23' RMA 0-0 CEL Militao can’t continue after taking a heavy challenge from Pablo Duran. The Brazilian is substituted, and Antonio Rüdiger comes on to shore up the backline.

8 Dec 2025, 01:58:43 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score: 17' RMA 0-0 CEL A brilliant run from the Turkish youngster forces a sharp stop from Radu, and from the corner Bellingham’s header is denied again by the in-form keeper. Celta hanging on.

8 Dec 2025, 01:45:27 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score: 6' RMA 0-0 CEL Real Madrid are completely dictating play, keeping possession across every inch of the pitch. All eleven Whites are camped in Celta’s half as the pressure mounts. Celta sit deep, simply trying to survive at 0-0.

8 Dec 2025, 01:40:36 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score:Kick Off! And we’re underway in Madrid! Real Madrid and Celta Vigo get the action started at the Santiago Bernabéu, with both sides eager to claim a vital three points. The atmosphere is electric, the stakes are high, and we’re hoping for a thrilling contest between two teams ready to battle from the first whistle. Let the drama begin!

8 Dec 2025, 12:30:41 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score: CEL Starting XI! Andrei Radu (goalkeeper); Javi Rodriguez, Carl Starfelt (captain), Marcus Alonso; Sergio Carreira, Miguel Roman, Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza; Pablo Duran, Borja Iglesias, Bryan Zaragoza 𝑷𝒐𝒍𝒐 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒍𝒖𝒃 𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒕𝒂... 𝒙𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒓𝒂́𝒏... 🩵#RealMadridCelta ⋄ #LALIGAEASPORTS pic.twitter.com/9t0VvFZmoj — Celta (@RCCelta) December 7, 2025

8 Dec 2025, 12:30:09 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score: RMA Starting XI! Thibault Courtois (goalkeeper); Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia; Aurelien Tchouameni; Arda Guler; Federico Valverde (captain); Kylian Mbappe; Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior 📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!

8 Dec 2025, 12:20:25 am IST Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Matchday 15

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 01:30 AM IST (December 8)

Live Streaming: FanCode