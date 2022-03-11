PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket

After the game in Rawalpindi ended in a high-scoring draw, Pakistan and Australia will be fighting it out in the second Test at National Stadium, Karachi to get a lead in the three-match series. The second Test kicks off on March 12. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are likely to make some changes in the squad that played in Rawalpindi Test as pacers Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf are available for selection. Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf misses the second game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Abdullah Shafique and Nauman Ali – who all starred in the first game - must be high on confidence.

On the other hand, Australia, who played the previous game with just one specialist spinner in Nathan Lyon, might include uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the playing XI for the Karachi Test.

Australia are at the helm of ICC World Test Championship standings with a win percentage of 77.77, while Pakistan follow them at the second spot with 66.66 win percentage.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 67 Test matches against each other. 33 of them have been won by Australia while 15 have been won by Pakistan. 19 games ended in draws.

When is Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match?

The Pakistan Vs Australia Second Test match starts on March 12, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match starts?

The Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match starts at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match being played?

Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which channel will live telecast Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match?

Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match?

The live streaming of Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match will be done via SonyLIV.