Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket

Live streaming of the second cricket Test between Pakistan Vs Australia will be available in India. The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw.

PAK Vs AUS, Live Streaming Of Second Test In Karachi: Where To See Live Cricket
Check out live streaming and telecast details of Pakistan Vs Australia second Test. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 4:04 pm

After the game in Rawalpindi ended in a high-scoring draw, Pakistan and Australia will be fighting it out in the second Test at National Stadium, Karachi to get a lead in the three-match series. The second Test kicks off on March 12. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are likely to make some changes in the squad that played in Rawalpindi Test as pacers Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf are available for selection. Meanwhile, Faheem Ashraf misses the second game after testing positive for COVID-19.

The likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Abdullah Shafique and Nauman Ali – who all starred in the first game - must be high on confidence.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS: ICC Slams Rawalpindi Pitch, Ramiz Raja Promises Better Wickets To Keep Test Series Alive

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: David Warner Criticizes Rawalpindi Pitch Ahead Of Karachi Test

PAK Vs AUS, 1st Test: Imam-Ul-Haq Shines As Pakistan, Australia Share Spoils In Rawalpindi

On the other hand, Australia, who played the previous game with just one specialist spinner in Nathan Lyon, might include uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in the playing XI for the Karachi Test.

Australia are at the helm of ICC World Test Championship standings with a win percentage of 77.77, while Pakistan follow them at the second spot with 66.66 win percentage.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 67 Test matches against each other. 33 of them have been won by Australia while 15 have been won by Pakistan. 19 games ended in draws.

When is Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match?

The Pakistan Vs Australia Second Test match starts on March 12, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match starts?

The Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match starts at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match being played?

Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which channel will live telecast Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match?

Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match?

The live streaming of Pakistan Vs Australia second Test match will be done via SonyLIV.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia Australia National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Imam-ul-Haq Azhar Ali Nauman Ali Pakistan Vs Australia Test Series Pakistan Vs Australia 2022 Australia's Tour Of Pakistan New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Getting Body-Shamed

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan

Importance Of Systematic Investment Plan