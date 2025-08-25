Atalanta 1-1 Pisa, Serie A 2025-26: New Coach Ivan Juric Frustrated In Season Opener

Gianluca Scamacca curled in an equaliser early in the second half for Atalanta on Sunday, but Ivan Juric's team could not forge a winner in his first league match in charge

Updated on:
Atalanta drew 1-1 with Pisa
Summary
  • Atalanta drew against Pisa leaving head coach Juric frustrated'

  • Atalanta had a disappointing season last year

  • Pisa are newly promoted side this season

Atalanta endured a frustrating start to their Serie A season, with Pisa holding on for a 1-1 draw at Gewiss Stadium.

Gianluca Scamacca curled in an equaliser early in the second half for Atalanta on Sunday, but Ivan Juric's team could not forge a winner in his first league match in charge.

Isak Hien's own goal had put the newly promoted visitors ahead in the 26th minute, with Atalanta – without wantaway forward Ademola Lookman – unable to make some early dominance count.

Scamacca eventually showed his quality with a controlled finish to equalise five minutes in the second half, though despite registering 21 shots in total, Atalanta could not find another breakthrough.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte - null
Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli, Serie A: Antonio Conte Tempers Title Ambitions Despite Comfortable Win

BY Stats Perform

It means that Atalanta failed to win their opening Serie A match of a season for the first time since 2017.

Juric has big shoes to fill, with Gian Piero Gasperini having left for Roma, and will hope to see more clinical finishing when his team head to Parma next week.

Data Debrief: Pisa can be proud after long-awaited return

Pisa played a Serie A match for the first time in 34 years and 90 days, since a 1-0 defeat to Roma in May 1991.

They may have ridden their luck at times, with Atalanta creating chances worth 2.01 expected goals (xG), but Alberto Gilardino can be proud of his side.

Atalanta, on the other hand, looked unusually short of quality up front. Lookman was left out as he continues to push for a move away from the club, despite Inter withdrawing their interest, while last year's leading scorer Mateo Retegui has left for the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

With a Champions League campaign coming up, much of the onus could fall on Scamacca. He had a game-leading seven shots, with four hitting the target, while also having 11 touches inside Pisa's box, though the former West Ham striker could not add to his tally.

