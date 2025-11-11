Atalanta Sack Ivan Juric After Poor Start To Serie A Campaign

Ivan Juric fired after Atalanta's underwhelming start to Serie A 2025-26
Juric's final game in charge came in a 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo
Former Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino tipped to replace Juric
Ivan Juric has been relieved of his duties as Atalanta's head coach after an underwhelming start to the Serie A season.
Juric, who replaced Gian Piero Gasperini in June, oversaw just 15 matches in all competitions, winning just four of those games, while drawing a staggering eight times.
Indeed, five of those stalemates came in succession in the Italian top-flight, drawing that many games for the first time since 2011 under Stefano Colantuono (also five).
That run was followed up by back-to-back defeats, meaning Atalanta have gone seven matches without a league win for the first time since between August and October 2018.
Juric's final game in charge came in a 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo on Sunday, the first time they lost a Serie A home match by at least three goals since December 2021.
Atalanta find themselves 13th in the league standings with 13 points, while they occupy 16th place in the 36-team Champions League table.
"Atalanta BC announces that Ivan Juric has been relieved of his duties as first team coach," the club said in a statement.
"Atalanta BC would like to thank Ivan Juric and his staff for their hard work and wish them all the best for the future."
Former Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino has been tipped to replace Juric at Atalanta, who face champions Napoli on November 22 after the international break.