Atalanta 0-3 Sassuolo, Serie A: Berardi Brace Stuns Hosts In Big Win For Neroverdi
Domenico Berardi scored twice to help Sassuolo shock Atalanta in a stunning 3-0 win in a Serie A matchday 11 fixture at Gewiss Stadium. Berardi opened the scoring with a penalty in the 29th minute. Andrea Pinamonti added another after half-time, while Berardi added his second in the 66th minute for Neroverdi. Ademola Lookman had a golden chance to score for the hosts, but Jay Idzes cleared off the line to keep the clean sheet intact. The result stretched Atalanta’s winless record to seven matches, while Sassuolo climbed to eighth place in the table.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE