Football

Atalanta 0-3 Sassuolo, Serie A: Berardi Brace Stuns Hosts In Big Win For Neroverdi

Domenico Berardi scored twice to help Sassuolo shock Atalanta in a stunning 3-0 win in a Serie A matchday 11 fixture at Gewiss Stadium. Berardi opened the scoring with a penalty in the 29th minute. Andrea Pinamonti added another after half-time, while Berardi added his second in the 66th minute for Neroverdi. Ademola Lookman had a golden chance to score for the hosts, but Jay Idzes cleared off the line to keep the clean sheet intact. The result stretched Atalanta’s winless record to seven matches, while Sassuolo climbed to eighth place in the table.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Italy soccer Serie A-Atalanta Vs Sassuolo-Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti
Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, in Bergamo, northern Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
1/4
Italy soccer Serie A-Atalanta Vs Sassuolo-Fabio Grosso
Sassuolo's head coach Fabio Grosso gives indications to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, in Bergamo, northern Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/4
Italy soccer Serie A-Atalanta Vs Sassuolo-Sassuolos Domenico Berardi
Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, in Bergamo, northern Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/4
Italy soccer Serie A-Atalanta Vs Sassuolo-Domenico Berardi-1
Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, in Bergamo. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/4
Italy soccer Serie A-Atalanta Vs Sassuolo-Domenico Berardi
Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, right, scores the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Sassuolo, in Bergamo, northern Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Blast Near Red Fort: Security To Be Ramped Up Around Arun Jaitley Stadium For Last Day Of Ranji Match

  2. Nepal Premier League 2025: Schedule Announced For 2nd Season; Biratnagar Kings Sign Faf Du Plessis

  3. Sunil Gavaskar Cautions India's World Cup-Winning Women's Team: 'Don't Get Disappointed If..."

  4. Gautam Gambhir On India's T20 World Cup Preparedness: Still Not 'Where We Want To Be', Coach Feels

  5. Richa Ghosh Honoured: Mamata Banerjee Affirms To Name New Darjeeling Stadium After Women's World Cup Winner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  2. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  4. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  5. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Tehsildar’s Eviction Notice to Botanical Survey of India Declared Illegal Amid Parth Pawar Land Row

  3. Toxic Air Triggers Protest At India Gate; Residents Demand Action, Several Detained

  4. Campaign Ends for High-Stakes Bihar Polls, Setting Stage for Final Phase of Voting

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Says RSS Supports Policies, Not Parties; Muslims Welcome As ‘Sons Of Bharat Mata’

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  2. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  3. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

World News

  1. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  2. US Government Shutdown Averted After Senate Reaches Bipartisan Deal

  3. BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

  4. Ecuador Prison Riots Leave At Least 31 Inmates Dead In Machala

  5. ‘We’ll Keep Sailing, Resisting’: Freedom Flotilla Captain Madeleine Habib On Standing With Palestine

Latest Stories

  1. Red Fort Blast: Maharashtra and UP on High Alert After Deadly Explosion

  2. Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

  3. Leaders Condemn Red Fort Blast, PM Modi and Amit Shah Take Stock of Situation

  4. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

  5. Blast In Red Fort In Delhi, 8 Killed, 24 Injured: Reports

  6. Lionel Messi 'Returns' To Camp Nou; FC Barcelona Welcome Superstar With Open Arms On Social Media

  7. Dus-Hazaari Hazard: Will NDA's Cash-Schemes Help Reel In Women Voters?

  8. Uttar Pradesh Weather: Latest IMD Forecast, Temperature & Air Quality Update