Dense Fog Causes Massive Crash On Yamuna Expressway; 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

Dense fog led to a deadly multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura early Tuesday, killing four people and injuring more than two dozen others, officials said.
The accident occurred around 4.30 am near milestone 127 in the Baldev area when poor visibility caused a chain-reaction crash involving 10 vehicles, including seven buses and three cars. Several vehicles caught fire following the collision, triggering panic among passengers.
Emergency services rushed to the spot with fire tenders and ambulances. Firefighters managed to douse the flames while police and rescue teams evacuated the injured and shifted them to nearby hospitals. Around 25 people were admitted for treatment, most of them suffering burn injuries and fractures.
Police said three of the victims were travelling in buses, while one was in a car. The identities of the deceased are being verified. Senior district officials visited the site to monitor rescue and relief operations.
Traffic on the expressway was disrupted for several hours as authorities cleared the damaged vehicles and debris. Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously as dense fog continues to reduce visibility across parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
Intense Fog Leading To Flight Cancellations
Air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category on Tuesday, while shallow fog across the national capital led to widespread disruption in air travel, delaying more than 200 flights, officials said.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s average Air Quality Index was recorded in the very poor range, with several monitoring stations reporting high levels of particulate matter. Authorities said calm wind conditions and low temperatures contributed to the accumulation of pollutants.
Shallow fog reduced visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the early morning hours, affecting flight schedules. Airport officials said over 200 flights were delayed, though no major cancellations were reported. Airlines advised passengers to check updated flight statuses before heading to the airport.
The India Meteorological Department said fog conditions were expected to improve as the day progressed, aided by rising temperatures and wind speed. However, it warned that air quality was likely to remain poor over the next few days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.