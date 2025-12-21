Everton 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Penalty Sends Gunners Back To Top

Viktor Gyokeres’ 27th-minute penalty sealed Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Goodison Park
The result sent Arsenal top of the Premier League at Christmas, ahead of Manchester City
Everton faded after a bright start and failed to seriously test David Raya
Arsenal will head into Christmas in first place in the Premier League after they overcame Everton 1-0 on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta's team found themselves in second place ahead of kick-off at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Manchester City moving above them after a 3-0 win over West Ham.
However, Viktor Gyokeres' 27th-minute penalty proved decisive against an Everton side missing key attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
It was ultimately a moment of madness from Jake O'Brien that helped decide the contest, with the Everton defender inexplicably handling while trying to clear a Declan Rice corner.
Gyokeres lashed in the penalty, though that was one of just two shots on target that Arsenal managed, with Bukayo Saka seeing a shot cleared off the line in the second half.
A much-improved Everton wanted a penalty when Thierno Barry was clipped by William Saliba, but the VAR deemed there not to be enough contact to call referee Samuel Barrott to the screen.
The game opened up as Everton pushed for an equaliser, and Arsenal became a threat on the break. Leandro Trossard first hit the post after a sweeping move from the visitors before Martin Zubimendi also struck the woodwork from Saka's cutback.
But with Everton short of attacking threat, one goal did the job for Arsenal.
Data Debrief: Gyokeres stays perfect from the spot
Arsenal would have felt the win was deserved in the end, producing 1.81 expected goals (xG) from 13 shots to Everton's 0.2 from five attempts, but they left to be desired with their finishing in the final third.
It was an intense midfield battle, with Rice winning possession most often (10) and recording the most touches (114) and accurate passes (87), while Tim Iroegbunam, in for the absent Idrissa Gueye, won eight of his 10 duels and six of his seven tackles in the middle of the park.
Gyokeres, though, made the difference. Since the start of his first season with Sporting CP (2023-24), the Sweden international has converted all 19 penalties he has taken in league competition (17/17 in the Primeira Liga and 2/2 in the Premier League).