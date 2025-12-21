Everton 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Penalty Sends Gunners Back To Top

Arsenal reclaimed the Premier League’s top spot at Christmas with a 1-0 win over Everton as Viktor Gyokeres’ penalty proved decisive at Hill Dickinson Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Viktor Gyokeres Penalty Sends Gunners Back To Top
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates his goal against Everton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Viktor Gyokeres’ 27th-minute penalty sealed Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Goodison Park

  • The result sent Arsenal top of the Premier League at Christmas, ahead of Manchester City

  • Everton faded after a bright start and failed to seriously test David Raya

Arsenal will head into Christmas in first place in the Premier League after they overcame Everton 1-0 on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's team found themselves in second place ahead of kick-off at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Manchester City moving above them after a 3-0 win over West Ham.

However, Viktor Gyokeres' 27th-minute penalty proved decisive against an Everton side missing key attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It was ultimately a moment of madness from Jake O'Brien that helped decide the contest, with the Everton defender inexplicably handling while trying to clear a Declan Rice corner.

Gyokeres lashed in the penalty, though that was one of just two shots on target that Arsenal managed, with Bukayo Saka seeing a shot cleared off the line in the second half.

A much-improved Everton wanted a penalty when Thierno Barry was clipped by William Saliba, but the VAR deemed there not to be enough contact to call referee Samuel Barrott to the screen.

The game opened up as Everton pushed for an equaliser, and Arsenal became a threat on the break. Leandro Trossard first hit the post after a sweeping move from the visitors before Martin Zubimendi also struck the woodwork from Saka's cutback.

Related Content
Related Content

But with Everton short of attacking threat, one goal did the job for Arsenal.

Data Debrief: Gyokeres stays perfect from the spot

Arsenal would have felt the win was deserved in the end, producing 1.81 expected goals (xG) from 13 shots to Everton's 0.2 from five attempts, but they left to be desired with their finishing in the final third.

It was an intense midfield battle, with Rice winning possession most often (10) and recording the most touches (114) and accurate passes (87), while Tim Iroegbunam, in for the absent Idrissa Gueye, won eight of his 10 duels and six of his seven tackles in the middle of the park.

Gyokeres, though, made the difference. Since the start of his first season with Sporting CP (2023-24), the Sweden international has converted all 19 penalties he has taken in league competition (17/17 in the Primeira Liga and 2/2 in the Premier League).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  3. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  4. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  5. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  4. Fully-Loaded Magazine: 30 years of Irreverence

  5. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

  2. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm