Tottenham 1-4 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Eze And Gyokeres Double Up As Tudor Makes Losing Start

Arsenal restore their lead to 6 points at the top of the Premier League table
The Gunners defeated Tottenham Hotspur by 4-1
Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres bag respective braces
Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both scored twice as Arsenal moved back into a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League, thrashing Tottenham 4-1 in their first game under Igor Tudor.
The pressure was on Arsenal after Manchester City's 2-1 victory over Newcastle United cut their lead at the summit to two points, but they quickly settled in amid a boisterous atmosphere.
Having scored a hat-trick when Arsenal won the reverse fixture 4-1, Eze – who was close to joining Spurs before the Gunners swooped in last August – opened the scoring.
The former Crystal Palace man applied an acrobatic finish after touching Bukayo Saka's centre into the air to put Arsenal ahead in the 32nd minute.
Spurs were level within 30 seconds of the restart, though, as Randal Kolo Muani profited from Declan Rice's error to drill home.
However, the original pattern of the game resumed soon afterwards, and Arsenal were back in front when Gyokeres' thunderous shot flew past Guglielmo Vicario in the 47th minute.
Kolo Muani had a potential equaliser disallowed for a push in Gabriel Maghaeles' back, and Arsenal then put the game beyond their rivals when Eze swept home in the 61st minute, having intercepted Radu Dragusin's header to kickstart the attack.
David Raya made a great recovery to prevent Richarlison from pulling one back late on, and Arsenal added further gloss to the scoreboard when Gyokeres bustled past Archie Gray and found the far corner in stoppage time.
Though Arsenal have played one more game than Man City, they have breathing room at the summit for now. Spurs, meanwhile, are only four points clear of the relegation zone.
Data Debrief: Eze's Favourite Fixture
Eze has struggled at times during his debut season with Arsenal, but when it comes to this fixture, he is almost untouchable. The England international is only the second player to score four or more league goals in North London derbies in a single season, along with Ted Drake in 1934-35 (also five for Arsenal).
He is the first Arsenal player to score five or more goals against any opponent in the same Premier League season since Emmanuel Adebayor versus Derby County in 2007-08 (six).
Indeed, Robert Pires (seven goals in 11 appearances) and Adebayor (six in seven) are the only players to score more Premier League goals for Arsenal in this fixture than Eze.
Spurs could have few complaints about the final scoreline, having only had five shots to Arsenal's 20, losing the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.93 to 0.76.
They have only had nine shots across both meetings with Arsenal this season, only ever having fewer against an opponent in a single campaign once on record (since 2003-04) – versus Man City in 2019-20 (six).