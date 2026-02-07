Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres' Brace Opens Up 9-Point Lead For Gunners

Arsenal will end the day at least nine points clear at the top of the Premier League for the first time since the final day of their 2003-04 title-winning campaign (11)

Arsenal Vs Sunderland report
Arsenal's goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres Photo: Opta
  • Arsenal extend their lead to 9 points at the top of the EPL table

  • Viktor Gyokeres bagged a brace in the Gunners' victory over Sunderland

  • All eyes on Manchester City Vs Liverpool tomorrow at Anfield

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice to help Arsenal cruise to a 3-0 win over Sunderland and open up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

With Manchester City not playing until Sunday, and Aston Villa drawing with Bournemouth, the Gunners took their chance to gain more breathing space at the summit.

Kai Havertz glanced a header wide just 22 seconds in and then was in the right place to block Brian Brobbey's first-time shot on the line after David Raya had spilt a cross.

Declan Rice then whipped a dangerous effort wide of the post from the edge of the box, but Arsenal eventually turned their dominance into a goal three minutes before the break.

Leandro Trossard picked out the unmarked Martin Zubimendi, who met the pull-back with an outside-of-the-boot fizzer that snuck past Robin Roefs and bounced in off the inside of the left post.

Sunderland's bright start to the second half soon fizzled out, and Gyokeres netted his first just six minutes after his introduction, improvising after a stumble to fire past Roefs in the 66th minute.

And he bundled home his third in the 93rd minute; Gabriel Martinelli led a lightning-quick counter-attack, drawing Roefs off his line before teeing up Gyokeres for a simple tap-in.

Data Debrief: Arsenal Stay In Control Of Their Destiny

And it was Arteta's substitutes that had the biggest impact; since the turn of the year, no Premier League player has scored more goals across all competitions than Gyokeres' six.

In fact, six of his eight league goals for the Gunners have come against promoted sides – he has scored in back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time for the club.

Gyokeres contributed 0.69 expected goals (xG) to Arsenal's overall total of 1.22 from 16 shots, while Sunderland only created a measly 0.17 xG as they struggled in attack.

