Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Gyokeres Stars As Gunners Stretch Lead To Nine Points

Arsenal extended their lead at the top to nine points, with Viktor Gyokeres coming off the bench to score two goals in a 3-0 win against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday (February 7, 2026). Gyokeres took his season’s tally to 13 goals and extended his streak to six in eight games. Even more impressive was the fact that his double arrived after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute at the Emirates. Martin Zubimendi had opened the scoring in the first half.

EPL: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres receives the ball in front of Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EPL: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres reacts after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
EPL 2025-26: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee holds Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
English Premier League: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
English Premier League 2025-26: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Sunderland's Noah Sadiki holds Arsenal's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Sunderland
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Britain Premier League Soccer: Sunderland vs Arsenal
Arsenal's William Saliba holds Sunderland's Habib Diarra during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
