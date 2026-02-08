Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Gyokeres Stars As Gunners Stretch Lead To Nine Points

Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres receives the ball in front of Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

1/9 Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres reacts after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





2/9 Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





3/9 Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, right, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





4/9 Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee holds Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





5/9 Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





6/9 Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





7/9 Sunderland's Noah Sadiki holds Arsenal's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





8/9 Arsenal's Leandro Trossard shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





9/9 Arsenal's William Saliba holds Sunderland's Habib Diarra during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung





