Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Gyokeres Stars As Gunners Stretch Lead To Nine Points
Arsenal extended their lead at the top to nine points, with Viktor Gyokeres coming off the bench to score two goals in a 3-0 win against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday (February 7, 2026). Gyokeres took his season’s tally to 13 goals and extended his streak to six in eight games. Even more impressive was the fact that his double arrived after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute at the Emirates. Martin Zubimendi had opened the scoring in the first half.
