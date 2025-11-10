Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 11 Roundup: Roma, Inter Milan Move Top As Napoli Stunned Away By Bologna

Napoli lost 2-0 to Bologna in Serie A, dropping from top spot
Roma climbed to first place with a 2-0 win over Udinese
Inter Milan sealed a 2-0 victory over Lazio
Napoli gave up their top Serie A spot on Sunday after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Bologna in a matchday 11 fixture at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
The loss marked their third consecutive match without scoring, allowing Inter Milan and Roma to overtake them in the league standings. Kevin De Bruyne's continued absence from midfield has profoundly affected the team's ability to find the net.
Napoli's Goal Drought Continues
Antonio Conte's side could not score for the third successive match, even though Bologna played with a teenage, third-choice goalkeeper. The Partenopei secured a 1-0 win at Lecce after De Bruyne's injury, but then played goalless draws against Como and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.
De Bruyne, the former Manchester City midfielder who joined Napoli on a free transfer, sustained an injury in a 3-1 victory over Inter last month and will likely remain sidelined until the new year.
Napoli knew they could take sole possession of the top spot with a win after AC Milan's draw with Parma the previous day. Their chances seemingly improved when Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski left the field in the eighth minute due to a muscle injury, handing 17-year-old Massimo Pessina his senior debut. However, Napoli never truly tested the young goalkeeper.
Bologna opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, despite also losing Jonathan Rowe to injury. His replacement, Nicolo Cambiaghi, set up the opener by moving down the left flank and delivered the ball across for Thijs Dallinga to slot in at the near post. Bologna then doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Colombian defender Jhon Lucumi headed in a cross for his first Serie A goal.
Roma, Inter Milan Climb To Top
Roma ascended to the top of the standings following their 2-0 victory over Udinese at Stadio Olimpico, which defender Zeki Celik sealed with his first Serie A goal.
Celik completed a well-worked move in the 61st minute, exchanging a one-two pass with Gianluca Mancini to double Roma's lead. The Turkey international had previously scored only once for Roma, in the UEFA Europa League, during his three earlier seasons with the club.
Lorenzo Pellegrini had fired Roma in front from the penalty spot shortly before halftime after Udinese defender Hassane Kamara was penalised for handball.
Inter Milan kicked off their match against Lazio soon after Roma's win, eventually sealing a 2-0 win. The Nerazzurri took the lead in less than three minutes, with Lautaro Martinez bending a finish into the far top corner. Ange-Yoan Bonny tapped Federico Dimarco's cross into the net in the 62nd minute.
The top five teams in Serie A this season are separated by just three points. Napoli and AC Milan sit two points below the new leaders and one point ahead of Bologna.
Other Serie A Results
New Genoa coach Daniele De Rossi and his Fiorentina counterpart Paolo Vanoli made their debuts in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. David De Gea saved a penalty during the game. Fiorentina remained at the bottom of the table, three points from safety.
Atalanta faced further difficulties with a 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo, which further worsened their crisis. This marked Atalanta's seventh league match without a victory, despite having beaten Marseille in the UEFA Champions League midweek.
(With AP Inputs)