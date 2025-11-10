Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 11 Roundup: Roma, Inter Milan Move Top As Napoli Stunned Away By Bologna

Napoli's goal drought continued as they lost 2-0 to Bologna, surrendering the top position in the league table amid Kevin De Bruyne's injury woes. Know about all the Matchday 11 fixtures in Serie A 2025-26

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 11 roundup Napoli Bologna Inter Milan Roma
Napoli's Noa Lang and teammates leave the pitch at the end of a Serie A -match against Bologna on Sunday, November 9, 2025. | Photo: LaPresse/Massimo Paolone via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Napoli lost 2-0 to Bologna in Serie A, dropping from top spot

  • Roma climbed to first place with a 2-0 win over Udinese

  • Inter Milan sealed a 2-0 victory over Lazio

Napoli gave up their top Serie A spot on Sunday after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Bologna in a matchday 11 fixture at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

The loss marked their third consecutive match without scoring, allowing Inter Milan and Roma to overtake them in the league standings. Kevin De Bruyne's continued absence from midfield has profoundly affected the team's ability to find the net.

Napoli's Goal Drought Continues

Antonio Conte's side could not score for the third successive match, even though Bologna played with a teenage, third-choice goalkeeper. The Partenopei secured a 1-0 win at Lecce after De Bruyne's injury, but then played goalless draws against Como and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League.

De Bruyne, the former Manchester City midfielder who joined Napoli on a free transfer, sustained an injury in a 3-1 victory over Inter last month and will likely remain sidelined until the new year.

Napoli knew they could take sole possession of the top spot with a win after AC Milan's draw with Parma the previous day. Their chances seemingly improved when Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski left the field in the eighth minute due to a muscle injury, handing 17-year-old Massimo Pessina his senior debut. However, Napoli never truly tested the young goalkeeper.

Bologna opened the scoring five minutes into the second half, despite also losing Jonathan Rowe to injury. His replacement, Nicolo Cambiaghi, set up the opener by moving down the left flank and delivered the ball across for Thijs Dallinga to slot in at the near post. Bologna then doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Colombian defender Jhon Lucumi headed in a cross for his first Serie A goal.

Related Content
Related Content

Roma, Inter Milan Climb To Top

Roma ascended to the top of the standings following their 2-0 victory over Udinese at Stadio Olimpico, which defender Zeki Celik sealed with his first Serie A goal.

Celik completed a well-worked move in the 61st minute, exchanging a one-two pass with Gianluca Mancini to double Roma's lead. The Turkey international had previously scored only once for Roma, in the UEFA Europa League, during his three earlier seasons with the club.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had fired Roma in front from the penalty spot shortly before halftime after Udinese defender Hassane Kamara was penalised for handball.

Inter Milan kicked off their match against Lazio soon after Roma's win, eventually sealing a 2-0 win. The Nerazzurri took the lead in less than three minutes, with Lautaro Martinez bending a finish into the far top corner. Ange-Yoan Bonny tapped Federico Dimarco's cross into the net in the 62nd minute.

The top five teams in Serie A this season are separated by just three points. Napoli and AC Milan sit two points below the new leaders and one point ahead of Bologna.

Other Serie A Results

New Genoa coach Daniele De Rossi and his Fiorentina counterpart Paolo Vanoli made their debuts in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. David De Gea saved a penalty during the game. Fiorentina remained at the bottom of the table, three points from safety.

Atalanta faced further difficulties with a 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo, which further worsened their crisis. This marked Atalanta's seventh league match without a victory, despite having beaten Marseille in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site