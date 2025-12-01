AS Roma 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Neres Stunner Sinks Giallorossi As Visitors Move Level At Top With AC Milan

Napoli sealed 1-0 win over AS Roma to go level with AC at the top of Serie A table
David Neres scored the winner on 36 minutes after a sharp one-two with Hojlund
Baldanzi was denied by Milinković-Savić in the 90th minute as Napoli held firm
David Neres was the hero for Napoli, who moved joint-top of Serie A after a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Roma.
Antonio Conte's side went level on points with leaders AC Milan, with Neres' first-half strike enough to secure the win at Stadio Olimpico.
Napoli went close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, when Giovanni Di Lorenzo sent a volley into the side-netting.
However, the visitors did strike first on 36 minutes. Neres played a one-two with Rasmus Hojlund and accelerated in behind the defence, before slotting past Mile Svilar.
Roma, who had the chance to return to the summit with a victory, generally struggled to mount a response after the break, though they threatened late on.
Lorenzo Pellegrini fired over from just outside the box, while in the 90th minute, substitute Tommaso Baldanzi's low drive was kept out by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who preserved all three points for the Partenopei.
Data Debrief: Frontrunners Napoli strike again
Napoli have now avoided defeat in their last 77 matches when scoring first in Serie A, since a 3-2 defeat to Empoli in April 2022.
The Partenopei are also unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 Italian top-flight meetings with Roma (W7 D4), with the exception being a 2-0 defeat in December 2023.
As for Roma, they have won just two of their last 10 Serie A home games against Napoli (D2 L6).
Despite enjoying 56% of the possession, the Giallorossi could only register two attempts on target over 90 minutes, with an expected goals (xG) value of 0.56.