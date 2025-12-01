AS Roma Vs Napoli LIVE Score, Serie A: Giallorossi Host Defending Champions In Scudetto Showdown

AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Napoli Playing XI
Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani, Alessandro Buongiorno; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (c), Stanislav Lobotka, Scott McTominay, Mathias Olivera; David Neres, Noa Lang; Rasmus Hojlund.
Bench: Matias Ferrante (gk), Nikita Contini (gk), Juan Jesus, Leonardo Spinazzola, Luca Marianucci, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Antonio Vergara, Eljif Elmas, Giuseppe Ambrosino, Lorenzo Lucca, Matteo Politano.
AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Roma Playing XI
Starting XI: Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Mario Heromoso; Zeki Celik, Brian Cristante (c), Manu Kone, Wesley; Matis Soule, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Evan Ferguson.
Bench: Devis Vasquez (gk), Giorgio De Marzi (gk), Pierluigi Collini (gk), Daniele Ghilardi, Devyne Rensch, Jan Ziolkowski, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alessandro Romano, Neil El Aynaoui, Stephan El Shaarawy, Tommaso Baldanzi, Leon Bailey.
AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 58
AS Roma wins: 21
Napoli wins: 19
Draws: 18
Last season results:
Roma 1-1 Napoli (February 2025)
Napoli 1-0 Roma (November 2024)
AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: AS Roma vs Napoli, Matchday 13
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time: 1:15 AM IST (December 1)
Live Streaming: DAZN
Live Telecast: -
AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for AS Roma’s match against Napoli, which will impact the top of the table in Serie A before the end of Matchday 13. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.