AS Roma Vs Napoli LIVE Score, Serie A: Giallorossi Host Defending Champions In Scudetto Showdown

AS Roma vs Napoli Live Score, Italian Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 13. | Photo: AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 13 fixture between AS Roma and Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Roma, led by Gian Piero Gasperini, sit near the top of the table after back-to-back league wins, including a 3-1 victory over Cremonese. The Giallorossi can reclaim first place with another triumph tonight. Napoli, the defending champions, are fourth and recently bounced back with a 3-1 win over Atalanta before beating Qarabag in Europe. Gli Azzurri are unbeaten in their last three against Roma and will look to close the gap in the Scudetto race. Follow the live scores and updates from the AS Roma vs Napoli football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Dec 2025, 12:31:10 am IST AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Napoli Playing XI Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Sam Beukema, Amir Rrahmani, Alessandro Buongiorno; Giovanni Di Lorenzo (c), Stanislav Lobotka, Scott McTominay, Mathias Olivera; David Neres, Noa Lang; Rasmus Hojlund. Bench: Matias Ferrante (gk), Nikita Contini (gk), Juan Jesus, Leonardo Spinazzola, Luca Marianucci, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Antonio Vergara, Eljif Elmas, Giuseppe Ambrosino, Lorenzo Lucca, Matteo Politano. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSC Napoli (@officialsscnapoli)

1 Dec 2025, 12:30:50 am IST AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Roma Playing XI Starting XI: Mile Svilar; Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, Mario Heromoso; Zeki Celik, Brian Cristante (c), Manu Kone, Wesley; Matis Soule, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Evan Ferguson. Bench: Devis Vasquez (gk), Giorgio De Marzi (gk), Pierluigi Collini (gk), Daniele Ghilardi, Devyne Rensch, Jan Ziolkowski, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alessandro Romano, Neil El Aynaoui, Stephan El Shaarawy, Tommaso Baldanzi, Leon Bailey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AS Roma (@officialasroma)

30 Nov 2025, 11:45:49 pm IST AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Matches played: 58

AS Roma wins: 21

Napoli wins: 19

Draws: 18 Last season results: Roma 1-1 Napoli (February 2025)

Napoli 1-0 Roma (November 2024)

30 Nov 2025, 11:21:48 pm IST AS Roma vs Napoli LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: AS Roma vs Napoli, Matchday 13

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 1:15 AM IST (December 1)

Live Streaming: DAZN

