AS Roma 0-1 Napoli, Serie A 2025-26: Neres Scores As Partenopei Go Level With AC Milan At Top
David Neres' first-half goal helped Napoli seal a 1-0 win over AS Roma in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday. The result took the visitors level with AC Milan at the top of the table. After dominating the start of the match, Neres scored in the 36th minute, finishing a swift counter-attack to silence the home crowd. Roma pushed hard in the second half, with Tommaso Baldanzi denied by a superb stoppage-time save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Paulo Dybala's introduction failed to spark an equaliser as the Partenopei's defence held firm to take all three points home.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE