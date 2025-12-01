AS Roma 0-1 Napoli, Serie A 2025-26: Neres Scores As Partenopei Go Level With AC Milan At Top

David Neres' first-half goal helped Napoli seal a 1-0 win over AS Roma in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday. The result took the visitors level with AC Milan at the top of the table. After dominating the start of the match, Neres scored in the 36th minute, finishing a swift counter-attack to silence the home crowd. Roma pushed hard in the second half, with Tommaso Baldanzi denied by a superb stoppage-time save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. Paulo Dybala's introduction failed to spark an equaliser as the Partenopei's defence held firm to take all three points home.

AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match photos
Napoli players celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Scott McTominay
Napoli's Scott McTominay controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Amir Rrahmani
Napoli's Amir Rrahmani challenge for the ball with Roma's Evan Ferguson during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic saves on an attempt to score by Roma's Tommaso Baldanzi during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Neil El Aynaoui
Roma's Neil El Aynaoui controls the ball with during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Scott McTominay
Napoli's Scott McTominay, centre, falls flanked by Roma's Bryan Cristante, right, and Roma's Matias Soule during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Evan Ferguson
Roma's Evan Ferguson stands after Napoli's David Neres scored his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-David Neres
Napoli's David Neres scores is side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Mario Hermoso
Roma's Mario Hermoso heads the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
AS Roma vs Napoli italian soccer Serie A match-Sam Beukema
Napoli's Sam Beukema challenge for the ball with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
