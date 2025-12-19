Napoli 2-0 AC Milan, Supercoppa Italiana: David Neres, Rasmus Hojlund Send Antonio Conte's Men Into Final

The current Serie A champions will face the winner of the other semi-final between Bologna and Inter on Friday, with the showpiece match taking place on December 22

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
David Neres and Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli's David Neres and Rasmus Hojlund
info_icon

Napoli booked their place in the Supercoppa Italiana final after goals in either half from David Neres and Rasmus Hojlund sealed a 2-0 win over AC Milan. 

The current Serie A champions will face the winner of the other semi-final between Bologna and Inter on Friday, with the showpiece match taking place on December 22. 

Mike Maignan almost gifted Napoli an early goal when he spilled Matteo Politano's inviting corner, but on the rebound, Eljif Elmas could only steer his effort wide of the mark. 

Napoli continued to push as Scott McTominay's shot from distance whistled past the right-hand post before Adrien Rabiot headed narrowly over the crossbar at the other end. 

But six minutes before the break, Napoli got themselves in front as Maignan could only get a fingertip to Hojlund's cross, allowing Neres to tap home from inside the six-yard box. 

Antonio Conte's team almost doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time, but Hojlund's near-post strike following a fast break was brilliantly repelled by Milan captain Maignan.

Napoli were quickest out the blocks following the interval, with Maignan again on hand to keep their lead at just one, this time saving Amir Rrahmani's attempt from distance. 

However, the Partenopei would get the goal their performance deserved in the 63rd minute when Hojlund spun past Koni De Winter before unleashing a stunning finish that struck the base of the right post on its way in. 

Related Content
Related Content

Hojlund came close to adding his second soon after from a similar position but fired just wide of the far post, while McTominay should have put the game beyond doubt three minutes from time, but he wildly lashed over the crossbar from the edge of the box. 

Data Debrief: Hojlund shines with Lukaku watching on

After four months on the sidelines with a thigh injury, Romelu Lukaku was named on the Napoli bench at Al-Awwal Park on Thursday, but it was Napoli's on-loan striker Hojlund that impressed here. 

The Dane netted his seventh goal in what was his 18th appearance in all competitions for Napoli, while he also ended the contest with team-high totals for shots (three), touches in the opposition box (nine), chances created (two) and duels competed in (nine). 

But Napoli were sent on their way by Neres' finish in the 39th minute. Indeed, the only other Brazilian to score in the Supercoppa Italiana for Napoli was Careca, who netted a brace against Juventus in 1990. He is also the first player from Brazil to score against Milan in the competition. 

Conte will be pleased with the authority his team showed in the match and the efficiency they went about their business. They ended the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.4 from their 11 attempts to Milan's 1.28 from 14 shots, only three of which were on target. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Shubman Gill Play In India Vs South Africa 5th T20I? Toe Injury Clouds Series Decider In Ahmedabad

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

  3. SMAT Final: Ton-Up Ishan Kishan Guides Jharkhand To First-Ever Title

  4. Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

  5. Ashes 2025-26 Witnesses Rare India-Pakistan Unity Through Umpiring Duo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Where Are The Young Turks?

  3. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  4. Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

  5. Himachal Feels The Heat As “Warm Winters” Affect Crop Production

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  3. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  4. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  5. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm