Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio, Serie A 2025-26: Ange-Yoan Barry, Lautaro Martinez Goals Send Nerazzurri Top

Ange-Yoan Barry and Lautaro Martinez bagged goals for Inter
Martinez had gone four consecutive games without hitting the net
Earlier, AS Roma had registered a victory but their stay at the top was shortlived
Inter moved top of Serie A after goals from Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny secured a 2-0 win over Lazio at San Siro.
Cristian Chivu's side dominated throughout and were only denied a bigger win by VAR, which ruled out Piotr Zielinski's effort.
It took just three minutes for Inter to break the deadlock, with Martinez rifling a stunning first-time finish into the top-right corner of the net under little pressure from Lazio's defence.
Mattia Zaccagni then blazed over the visitors' best first-half chance, before Petar Sucic guided a first-time volley wide of the right post after Nicolo Barella picked him out following a counter-attack.
Matteo Guendouzi then forced Yann Sommer into a low save early in the second half, but Inter got their second goal in the 61st minute, as Federico Dimarco laid it on a plate for Bonny to turn into an empty net from yards out.
Six minutes later, Inter were denied a third. The hosts countered quickly and Zielinski picked out the bottom-right corner with a pinpoint strike, but the goal did not count as Dimarco handled the ball in the build-up.
Lazio attempted a late fightback with Mario Gila rising high, only for his header to hit the underside of the bar and bounce away from the goal line, before Sommer made a smothering save to deny Luca Pellegrini late on.
Data Debrief: Martinez regains scoring touch
It was a match of very few chances in Milan, with both teams having eight shots apiece, with Inter's worth 1.91 expected goals (xG) to Lazio's 0.68.
Martinez had gone four consecutive games without hitting the net, but got back on the scoresheet against Lazio, who he now has seven career goals against (four at home, three away).
The Argentine (10 goals in 2025) is the fourth player in Inter's history to have scored at least 10 goals in seven different Serie A calendar years, after Alessandro Altobelli (seven), Benito Lorenzi and Giuseppe Meazza (both eight).