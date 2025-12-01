Pisa 0-2 Inter, Premier League: Lautaro Martinez Brace Maintains Pressure On Rivals Milan

Inter Milan edged Pisa 2-0 thanks to a second-half brace from Lautaro Martínez, ending Pisa's six-match unbeaten streak and re-injecting Nerazzurri into the title race

  • Lautaro Martínez scores twice to seal Inter’s win

  • Inter cut the gap and keep pressure on rivals Milan

  • Pisa compete well early but fade after the break

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter applied pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan with a 2-0 victory over Pisa.

The Nerazzurri skipper bagged a second-half brace at Arena Garibaldi to move his side within a point of their rivals, who beat them 1-0 at San Siro last weekend.

Pisa, who dropped into the relegation zone following the defeat, gave Inter a couple of scares. Gabriele Piccinini shot narrowly wide of the target just before the half-hour mark.

M'Bala Nzola then squandered a golden opportunity in the 63rd minute, dragging his effort wide after racing away on the counter.

It proved costly with Inter breaking through just six minutes later as substitute Pio Esposito found Martinez, who drilled past Pisa goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.

The skipper doubled his and the visitors' tally seven minutes from time, turning home Nicolo Barella's cross at the far post. The woodwork denied him his hat-trick soon after, but the double was enough to keep Inter firmly in the title mix.

Data Debrief: Martinez at the double to end bottom-five drought

Martinez has now scored against 29 different opponents in Serie A, the most by any player in the competition since his debut during the 2018-19 season.

The Inter skipper also ended a run of four league games without a goal against sides starting the day in the bottom five.

Inter have now won nine of their last 10 Serie A matches against newly promoted teams, including all three such contests this season.

The Nerazzurri have only conceded two goals against current bottom-half sides in the Italian top flight this term, the joint-fewest of any team (level with Cremonese).

