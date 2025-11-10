Inter Milan Vs Lazio, Serie A: Dimarco Eases Title Race Pressure On Nerazzurri – 'There Is A Long Way To Go'

Lautaro Martinez continued his goal-scoring form for Inter Milan, netting a record 10th goal in the 2025 calendar year during the 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A

Inter Milan Vs Lazio Italian Serie A 2025-26 Federico Dimarco Lautaro Martinez reactions
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates with Ange-Yoan Bonny after his side's second goal against Lazio in Serie A on November 9, 2025.
  • Inter Milan top Serie A table after 2-0 win against Lazio

  • Lautaro Martinez scored 10th Serie A goal in 2025

  • Ange-Yoan Bonny also scored for Inter

  • Federico Dimarco cautioned it's too early in the season

Federico Dimarco warned that Inter being top of the table heading into the international break "doesn't count for anything" after their 2-0 win over Lazio.

Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny scored the goals to send Inter above Roma on goal difference after 11 games played.

It was Inter's 12th Serie A home win in 2025, with only Roma (also 12) recording as many victories this calendar year.

Since the beginning of October, only Arsenal (eight) have won more matches than Inter among teams in the big five European leagues in all competitions (seven, level with Manchester City and Bayern Munich).

Inter are currently the favourites to win Serie A this season according to the Opta supercomputer, with a 56.5% chance of regaining the Scudetto.

However, Dimarco is not getting ahead of himself just yet, with only 11 games gone.

Asked if Inter were being underestimated in the title race, Dimarco told DAZN Italia: "That is not for me to say, but being top right now doesn't count for anything, there is a long way to go."

On the game itself, he added: "We knew it was an important moment of the match, as we were under pressure, so that goal [Bonny's] allowed us to take control.

"Bonny works hard, he has real room for improvement, and he was a great signing for Inter."

Martinez had failed to score in four Serie A matches but netted his seventh goal against Lazio to open the scoring at San Siro.

It was his 10th league goal in 2025, making him the fourth player in Inter's history to have scored at least 10 times in seven different Serie A calendar years, after Alessandro Altobelli (seven), Benito Lorenzi and Giuseppe Meazza (both eight).

His goal was a stunning, if somewhat scuffed, strike into the top-right corner on the stretch, and Martinez was delighted to be back on the scoresheet.

"I certainly wanted to go for goal," he told DAZN Italia. "It's also true that I scuffed it a little.

"I had to stretch for it, but the important thing is that it went into the net.

"The most wonderful thing in football is scoring goals, so when these fans shout your name, it always gives you goosebumps, from the very first time I came here. They are like the 12th man; they affect the game."

Inter's next match will see them take on city rivals AC Milan on November 23.

