Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio, Serie A: Nerazzurri Register Routine Win To Go Top
Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Bonny were enough to send Inter Milan to the top of Serie A after registering a 2-0 victory over Lazio at San Siro on Sunday. Earlier, Antonio Conte’s side lost 2-0 at Bologna on Sunday as it failed to score for a third successive match despite its opponent playing with a teenage, third-choice goalkeeper. The defeat also saw Napoli lose top spot in Serie A as it was leapfrogged by Roma and Inter Milan. Inter beat Lazio 2-0 and Roma also defeated Udinese 2-0.
