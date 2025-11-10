Inter Milan Vs Lazio Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Bonny, Martinez Goals Send Nerazzuri Top Of Table

Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Lineups
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Monday, November 10
Kick-off Time: 1:15 AM IST
Referee: Gianluca Manganiello
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Tonight's Venue
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: KO In San Siro
A boisterous San Siro welcomes the two teams as action gets underway.
Inter Milan 0-0 Lazio 1'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: What A Start!
Wow! Inter Milan could have dreamt of a better start to the game. It's their skipper Lautaro Martinez with a sensational effort to send the hosts 1-0 up!
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 3'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Top Of The League!
That goal has put Inter top of the Serie A standings temporarily. What a start this has been for the hosts. San Siro is bouncing!
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 5'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Sarri Livid!
Lazio boss Sarri is looking livid on the sidelines with his side's performance so far. The visitors have been not able to contain the hosts in this early exchanges.
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 9'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Mattia Zaccagni Comes Close To Leveling
Mattia Zaccagni comes close to levelling for the visitors but fluffs his lines!
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 18'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hosts Securing Their Lead
Inter have been unbeaten in Europe so far and their form in the Serie A are also on the up with some decent results off late. Another victory tonight could see them finish as leaders before the international break.
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 29'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Manuel Akanji Booked
Manuel Akanji is shown the yellow card for a bad foul and will have to be watchful for the next half an hour or so.
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 33'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Visitors Look To Finish Half On A High
Inter may have the lead but Lazio have had some chances. With the HT nearing, the visitors will look to score a goal and level it up.
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 38'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: HT
First Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Lazio 0
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Second Half Underway
Second Half begins at San Siro.
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 46'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Subs
Chivu makes an early change and it's Carlos Augusto who replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Inter Milan 1-0 Lazio 56'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hosts On Top
Ange-Yoan Bonny has doubled Inter's lead and this could mean they will finish the evening on top of the Serie A standing heading into the international break.
Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio 61'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: VAR Says No Goal
Nerazzuri are on fire! Piotr Zielinski has fired his side three-nil up against the visitors and they are running away with it. Some show this from Inter in front of their home fans. However, VAR checks for a possible off-side and after a brief check, it is indeed. It stays 2-0!
Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio 63'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Marcus Thuram Comes On For Lautaro Martínez
Lautaro Martínez's evening comes to an end as Marcus Thuram comes on for the skipper. Brilliant goal for the forward earlier in the in the game.
Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio 71'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Hosts Inching Towards Win
The game is loitering towards a Inter Milan victory unless Lazio make things interesting. As far the current showing goes, there's no possibility of that.
Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio 78'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzuri Controlling Game
Nerazzuri are well on their way to victory and are controlling proceedings despite Lazio's attempts on target.
Inter Milan 2-0 Lazio 87'
Inter Milan vs Lazio LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: FT
Inter Milan 2, Lazio 0