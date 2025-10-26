Napoli 3-1 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Conte's Side Regain Top Spot In Tense Clash

Napoli secured a 3-1 victory, moving into first place in Serie A
Zambo-Anguissa and McTominay starred with clinical second-half finishes, while Inter responded only through a Çalhanoğlu penalty
Napoli are unbeaten at home in Serie A since losing to Lazio in December 2024
Napoli made a return to the top of the Serie A table in emphatic fashion, after they beat title rivals Inter 3-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Inter threatened to make a comeback when Hakan Calhanoglu pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay gave the hosts a two-goal lead, but Frank Anguissa made sure of all three points for Antonio Conte's side.
The visitors looked the more likely to take the lead, with Alessandro Bastoni flashing a header wide of the target before Lautaro Martinez forced a save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Yet, Napoli were given a golden opportunity when Henrikh Mkhitaryan fouled Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the box.
De Bruyne made no mistake from the penalty spot, but injured himself in the process, before Bastoni and Denzel Dumfries both struck the woodwork for Inter before half-time.
The Nerazzurri were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal when Scott McTominay was played through by Leonardo Spinazzola, and last season's Serie A MVP fired past Yann Sommer with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.
Calhanoglu halved the deficit from 12 yards out after Alessandro Buongiorno was penalised for a handball following a VAR review, but Anguissa restored Napoli's two-goal lead just five minutes later after finishing off a solo run with an unstoppable strike.
Tensions rose in Naples, with Conte exchanging insults with his former striker Martinez, but the Napoli players managed to keep their cool and see through an important win at home.
Data Debrief: Home comforts for Napoli
The reigning champions were at their clinical best against Inter, scoring with all three of their shots on target. They produced 1.25 expected goals in total from seven shots, compared to Inter's 1.86 from 15 attempts.
Napoli are unbeaten at home in Serie A since losing to Lazio in December 2024, and have since won 12 of their 15 home league games, including their first three matches of the current campaign.
Conte's side have won their first four home games of a Serie A season in two consecutive years for the second time in their history, after also doing so in the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons.