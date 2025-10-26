Napoli 3-1 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Conte's Side Regain Top Spot In Tense Clash

Napoli returned to the top of Serie A with a dominant 3-1 victory over title rivals Inter Milan at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, showcasing clinical finishing and tactical superiority in a thrilling clash

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Napoli 3-1 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Contes Side Regain Top Spot In Tense Clash
Scott McTominay celebrates Napoli's third goal against Inter
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Napoli secured a 3-1 victory, moving into first place in Serie A

  • Zambo-Anguissa and McTominay starred with clinical second-half finishes, while Inter responded only through a Çalhanoğlu penalty

  • Napoli are unbeaten at home in Serie A since losing to Lazio in December 2024

Napoli made a return to the top of the Serie A table in emphatic fashion, after they beat title rivals Inter 3-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Inter threatened to make a comeback when Hakan Calhanoglu pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay gave the hosts a two-goal lead, but Frank Anguissa made sure of all three points for Antonio Conte's side.

The visitors looked the more likely to take the lead, with Alessandro Bastoni flashing a header wide of the target before Lautaro Martinez forced a save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Yet, Napoli were given a golden opportunity when Henrikh Mkhitaryan fouled Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the box.

De Bruyne made no mistake from the penalty spot, but injured himself in the process, before Bastoni and Denzel Dumfries both struck the woodwork for Inter before half-time.

The Nerazzurri were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal when Scott McTominay was played through by Leonardo Spinazzola, and last season's Serie A MVP fired past Yann Sommer with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

Related Content
Related Content

Calhanoglu halved the deficit from 12 yards out after Alessandro Buongiorno was penalised for a handball following a VAR review, but Anguissa restored Napoli's two-goal lead just five minutes later after finishing off a solo run with an unstoppable strike.

Tensions rose in Naples, with Conte exchanging insults with his former striker Martinez, but the Napoli players managed to keep their cool and see through an important win at home.

Data Debrief: Home comforts for Napoli

The reigning champions were at their clinical best against Inter, scoring with all three of their shots on target. They produced 1.25 expected goals in total from seven shots, compared to Inter's 1.86 from 15 attempts.

Napoli are unbeaten at home in Serie A since losing to Lazio in December 2024, and have since won 12 of their 15 home league games, including their first three matches of the current campaign.

Conte's side have won their first four home games of a Serie A season in two consecutive years for the second time in their history, after also doing so in the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  2. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  2. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  3. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  4. RJD Leader Pratima Kushwaha Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  5. CPI-M Bengal Leaders To Join Bihar Election Campaign With Mahagathbandhan

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  4. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  5. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket