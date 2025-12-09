Atalanta Vs Chelsea Preview, UEFA Champions League: Palladino Demands Perfection From La Dea

Atalanta and Chelsea will meet for the first time in European competition, while the Italian side have only won one of their previous seven games against English teams in the Champions League (D3 L3)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino
Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raffaele Palladino replaced Ivan Juric as Atlanta boss

  • Italian has won three of his five games across all competitions

  • Chelsea come into this game after a goalless draw with Bournemouth

Atlanta boss Raffaele Palladino believes only a perfect performance from his team will be enough to get the better of Chelsea in their Champions League clash. 

Enzo Maresca's team are the visitors to New Balance Arena on Tuesday, and they take on an Atalanta side who are beginning to find their feet under their new coach. 

Palladino replaced Ivan Juric after the former Southampton boss was sacked following a poor string of results.

The Italian has won three of his five games across all competitions, though Atalanta were beaten for the second time during his tenure against Verona at the weekend. 

File photo of Liverpool forward Moahmed Salah. - File
Inter Milan Vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League: Mohamed Out Of Reds Squad After Public Fallout With Slot

BY Stats Perform

And Palladino is now relishing the chance of managing his first European game in front of a home crowd, but urged his team to deliver a response after their latest Serie A defeat.

"We have to begin again after a bad performance," Palladino told reporters on Monday. "I spoke to the lads, who were very disappointed over how that game went.

"We don't want to repeat this kind of game, and this is an opportunity to prove ourselves against Chelsea, fighting for every ball.

Related Content
Related Content

"I have a group of great men, and they want to make up for what happened in Verona.

"These things must never happen again, and we've got to give our all against both Chelsea and Cagliari. I want to see the perfect performance."

Atalanta's first game under Palladino in the competition saw them sweep Eintracht Frankfurt aside 3-0. 

They are 10th in the 36-team standings and level on 10 points with Chelsea, who are three places above them in the table due to their superior goal difference. 

Atalanta and Chelsea will meet for the first time in European competition, while the Italian side have only won one of their previous seven games against English teams in the Champions League (D3 L3).

They have, however, kept eight clean sheets in their 15 Champions League games since the start of last season. Among teams to have played in both campaigns, only Inter (55% - 11/20) have a higher clean sheet rate than Atalanta (53%).

Palladino is keen to keep that momentum rolling. 

"We want to reach a point where we have that intensity in all the competitions. In order to reach big objectives, we need everyone to step up and give their contribution," he said. 

"I need to spend more time with the lads, we've got to battle on every pitch. This team has to refuel its enthusiasm after some disappointing months."

Chelsea come into this game off the back of a goalless draw with Bournemouth, which followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Leeds United. 

But in their last European outing, the Blues stunned Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. 

"I want a perfect performance," continued Palladino. "Facing strong opponents helps you to understand certain things. We have to take it one game at a time.

"I expect a very strong Chelsea with great individual talents. I studied them when I spent time in England, but obviously, in a match situation is a whole different matter.

"I am happy for Maresca and all he is doing, seeing as we've been friends since our time together at Juventus."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian Guns Up Against Stiff Proteas Challenge

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: How Hardik Pandya's Return Is Going To Benefit Men In Blue?

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

  5. India Vs South Africa: Has Shubman Gill Become A 'Far More Rounded Player'? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  4. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  5. Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C, Fog Forecast

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion