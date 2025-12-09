Atalanta Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: La Dea Eye Home Advantage Against Estevao-Led Blues

Atalanta vs Chelsea Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ATA vs CHE, Matchday 7 fixture at Stadio di Bergamo on December 9, 2025

Atalanta vs Chelsea live score UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 6
Chelsea's Estevao celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Barcelona in November 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bradley Collyer
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, Matchday 6 fixture between Atalanta and Chelsea at the Stadio di Bergamo on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Both sides enter the contest level on 10 points after five matches, making this a crucial clash in the race for a top-eight finish and direct qualification to the Round of 16. Chelsea have struggled domestically with three winless Premier League outings, but their European form remains strong, highlighted by a commanding 3-0 victory over Barcelona in their last outing. Emerging star Estevao Willian has shone in the attack. Atalanta, meanwhile, sit 12th in Serie A but have shown resilience in Europe, including a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Champions League outing. Follow the live scores and updates from the Atalanta vs Chelsea football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Atalanta vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Atalanta vs Chelsea, Matchday 6

  • Venue: Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo

  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 10)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony TEN 1 SD & HD

Atalanta vs Chelsea LIVE Score: Welcome!

This is the start of our live blog covering Chelsea’s visit to Italy to face Atalanta. With both clubs locked on identical records and chasing momentum, this fixture promises to be an intensely contested match in a packed stadium in Bergamo. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

