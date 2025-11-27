UEFA Champions League Wrap: Atalanta, Sporting Seal Emphatic Wins

Atalanta beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in Raffaele Palladino's first UEFA Champions League win, while Geovany Quenda inspired Sporting CP to a dominant victory over Club Brugge, also by three goals to nil. Here's a recap with data debrief

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atalanta players celebrate scoring against Frankfurt.
Atalanta players celebrate scoring against Frankfurt.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lookman, Ederson, and De Ketelaere scored in space of five minutes as Atalanta beat Frankfurt

  • Under Palladino, Atalanta have scored 33 goals in 13 continental matches

  • Quenda, 18, is first Sporting teenager to score multiple UCL goals in one campaign

Raffaele Palladino oversaw his first win as Atalanta head coach as he guided them to a commanding 3–0 victory away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Frankfurt came close on a number of occasions early on, before Atalanta were twice denied by the woodwork – first off Ademola Lookman’s shot from range and then from Gianluca Scamacca’s instinctive close-range attempt.

Atalanta then put on a clinic at Deutsche Bank Park after the break, adding three goals in the space of five minutes as Lookman broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a powerful volley.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Olympiacos on November 26, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid Highlights, UEFA Champions League: Mbappe Seals Win For Los Blancos In Seven-Goal Thriller

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

Ederson added a second just two minutes later, dinking a shot beyond a helpless Michael Zetterer from close range, before Charles De Ketelaere capped off a fine performance by pouncing on the rebound of Scamacca’s shot off the crossbar.

Sporting CP delighted the home crowd at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with a dominant 3-0 win over Club Brugge, inspired by a standout performance from Geovany Quenda.

Matters could have been different, with Morten Hjulmand initially shown a straight red card nine minutes in, but he saw the card demoted to a yellow following a VAR review.

Related Content
Related Content
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Bayern Munich on November 26, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League: Timber Shines As Gunners Dominate Die Roten At Emirates

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

Quenda then put the hosts ahead as he was on hand to latch onto Nordin Jackers’ save off Geny Catamo’s shot, tapping home on the spin in the 24th minute.

Luis Suarez added a second just past the half-hour mark, beating Jackers with a lovely chip into the bottom corner, and Quenda teed up Francisco Trincao for a superb curling finish into the far corner in the 70th minute.

Data Debrief: Palladino continues strong European goalscoring run

Across Palladino’s 13 matches in major European competition – 12 with Fiorentina and one with Atalanta – his teams have scored 33 goals, an impressive average of 2.5 per match.

Atalanta exceeded that mark on Wednesday, generating 3.08 expected goals (xG) to Frankfurt’s 1.05 in a highly encouraging attacking display.

Sporting, meanwhile, were powered by clinical finishing from Quenda, Luis Suarez and Trincao, posting 1.75 xG compared to Club Brugge’s 0.81.

Quenda, at the age of 18 years and 210 days, is the first teenager to score multiple goals for Sporting in a single Champions League campaign.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lions Eye Win Against Royals

  2. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  3. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. SC Slams Haryana for Uprooting 40 Trees to Build Road to BJP Office, Warns Govt of Action

  5. Red Fort Blast: NIA Produces Two Accused Men Before Delhi Court

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay