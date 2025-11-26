Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Winless Thrylos Face Los Blancos Test

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture between Olympiacos and Real Madrid at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. Olympiacos remain winless with just two points from four matches and must secure a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive. Their last outing was a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven. Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive with nine points from four games, aiming to tighten their grip on a top-two spot after a setback against Liverpool. Follow the live scores and updates from the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Nov 2025, 11:56:20 pm IST Olympiacos vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Olympiacos and Real Madrid have played each other 8 times in UEFA competitions, with Los Blancos winning four times and losing just one. Three games have ended in draws. The last time these sides met was way back in the 2007-08 season. Real Madrid won the Matchday 3 fixture 4-2 at Santiago Bernabeu, but the return leg in Matchday 4 was a goalless draw.

26 Nov 2025, 11:36:35 pm IST Olympiacos vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, Matchday 5

Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD