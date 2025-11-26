Olympiacos Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Winless Thrylos Face Los Blancos Test

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Olympiacos and Real Madrid have played each other 8 times in UEFA competitions, with Los Blancos winning four times and losing just one. Three games have ended in draws.
The last time these sides met was way back in the 2007-08 season. Real Madrid won the Matchday 3 fixture 4-2 at Santiago Bernabeu, but the return leg in Matchday 4 was a goalless draw.
Fixture: Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, Matchday 5
Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD
Hello, football fans! We are back with another Champions League blog, this time covering Real Madrid’s trip to Greece to face Olympiacos. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.