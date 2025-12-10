Barcelona 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Kounde Double Boosts Flick's Knockout-stage Push

Jules Kounde struck twice in three minutes to overturn Eintracht Frankfurt’s lead and hand Barcelona a crucial 2-1 win, pulling them closer to the UEFA Champions League top eight after a dominant yet wasteful display

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 6
Barcelona's Jules Kounde celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona came from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League

  • Eintracht scored against the run of play as Knauff finished clinically on 21 minutes

  • Kounde scored headed the equaliser five minutes after restart, and then gave the lead soon after

Jules Kounde was the unlikely hero as his double powered Barcelona to a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt to boost their Champions League hopes.

Ansgar Knauff fired the visitors ahead on Tuesday, only for Kounde to inspire a second-half turnaround to move Barcelona up to 14th and just two points shy of the top eight.

Robert Lewandowski saw an early strike ruled out for offside in the build-up against Raphinha, before Gerard Martin stung the palms of Michael Zetterer from range in a one-sided opening.

But it was Eintracht who struck first against the run of play when Knauff beat Alejandro Balde to Nathaniel Brown's throughball and steered into the bottom-right corner in the 21st minute.

The visitors almost doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time, though Ellyes Skhiri's first-time effort flew just over the top-right corner.

A half-time change made the difference, however, as substitute Marcus Rashford curled in for Kounde to head home in the 50th minute.

Defender Kounde then struck again just three minutes later, rising the highest to nod past Setterer after a teasing Lamine Yamal delivery from the left-hand side.

Related Content
Related Content

Ferran Torres whistled a fierce effort wide as Barcelona sought to put the game to bed, though Eintracht could not mount a late comeback regardless.

Data Debrief: Yamal makes more history

Yamal has now been directly involved in 14 goals in the Champions League for Barcelona (seven goals, seven assists).

His well-weighted delivery for Kounde's second saw Yamal overtake Kylian Mbappe (13) for the most goal involvements by a player aged 18 or younger in the competition's history (since 1992-93).

Kounde also became the first Barcelona player to score two headed goals in a single Champions League match, though Hansi Flick will have felt a victory was the least his side deserved.

They accumulated 1.43 expected goals (xG) to Eintracht's 0.77, eventually managing to get over the line for a vital victory in their quest for automatic qualification to the knockout stages.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Tickner Breaks Through, Dismisses King

  2. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Why Didn't Hardik Bowl In Powerplay? SKY Explains

  5. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Makes Statement Comeback In India Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  2. Day In Pics: December 09, 2025

  3. How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

  4. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  5. SC Orders 30% Reservation For Women In State Bar Councils

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  3. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. Indonesia's Jakarta Office Fire Kills At Least 20; Rescue Efforts Still Underway

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion