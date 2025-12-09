Barcelona 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Knauff Puts Eagles In Front

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 36' BAR 0-1 SGE
Raphinha tries to reply for Barcelona, curling a left-footed shot from outside the box after a neat Lewandowski setup, but Zetterer is alert. He stretches and tips it over the top. Close call for Frankfurt, the tension is building.
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 21' GOALLLL BAR 0-1 SGE
GOOOAL! Frankfurt strike first! A lightning-fast break sees Nathaniel Brown slip the ball to Ansgar Knauff, and he doesn’t miss, a crisp left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Barcelona caught flat-footed, and Frankfurt lead 1-0. What a counter. The fans are going wild.
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 18' BAR 0-0 SGE
Play’s stopped for a moment as Ellyes Skhiri goes down for Frankfurt. Looks like he’s taken a knock, and the medics are rushing in. Everyone’s holding their breath a little, no one wants an early injury to disrupt the rhythm of this high-energy start.
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 14' BAR 0-0 SGE
Oh, nearly! Raphinha steps up after a slick pass from Lamine Yamal and unleashes a left-footed rocket from outside the box, but Frankfurt’s defense stands tall. Blocked! That would’ve been a stunner. Barcelona are starting to get into their rhythm, and the fans are loving the early fireworks.
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off
And we’re finally rolling! Barcelona push forward early, only for Raphinha to mistime his run. Flag goes up, attack cut short, and you can almost see his frustration from here.
Moments later, Gerard Martín earns a free-kick high up the pitch, and the crowd rises with a little buzz, Barcelona sense an opening. Ansgar Knauff clips him on the way through, and Frankfurt instantly find themselves under a bit of pressure. The tempo’s picking up nicely.
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello and we’re back with another football live blog, this time it’s Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou. Settle in and stay tuned for all the live updates coming your way.