Barcelona 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Knauff Puts Eagles In Front

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 6 as Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou. The sides meet for the first time since their fiery 2021–22 Europa League quarterfinal, where Frankfurt triumphed 4–3 on aggregate. Dino Toppmöller’s men arrive under pressure after a brutal 6–0 loss at RB Leipzig, sitting seventh in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona come in buoyed by their rise to the top of La Liga despite a recent 3–0 setback at Chelsea. With Hansi Flick’s side still 18th in the league phase and chasing an automatic round-of-16 berth, and Frankfurt fighting to stay alive in the knockout playoff race, tonight carries real weight for both teams.

10 Dec 2025, 02:11:18 am IST Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 36' BAR 0-1 SGE Raphinha tries to reply for Barcelona, curling a left-footed shot from outside the box after a neat Lewandowski setup, but Zetterer is alert. He stretches and tips it over the top. Close call for Frankfurt, the tension is building.

10 Dec 2025, 02:07:35 am IST Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 21' GOALLLL BAR 0-1 SGE GOOOAL! Frankfurt strike first! A lightning-fast break sees Nathaniel Brown slip the ball to Ansgar Knauff, and he doesn’t miss, a crisp left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Barcelona caught flat-footed, and Frankfurt lead 1-0. What a counter. The fans are going wild.

10 Dec 2025, 01:53:02 am IST Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 18' BAR 0-0 SGE Play’s stopped for a moment as Ellyes Skhiri goes down for Frankfurt. Looks like he’s taken a knock, and the medics are rushing in. Everyone’s holding their breath a little, no one wants an early injury to disrupt the rhythm of this high-energy start.

10 Dec 2025, 01:49:38 am IST Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 14' BAR 0-0 SGE Oh, nearly! Raphinha steps up after a slick pass from Lamine Yamal and unleashes a left-footed rocket from outside the box, but Frankfurt’s defense stands tall. Blocked! That would’ve been a stunner. Barcelona are starting to get into their rhythm, and the fans are loving the early fireworks.

10 Dec 2025, 01:45:03 am IST Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off And we’re finally rolling! Barcelona push forward early, only for Raphinha to mistime his run. Flag goes up, attack cut short, and you can almost see his frustration from here. Moments later, Gerard Martín earns a free-kick high up the pitch, and the crowd rises with a little buzz, Barcelona sense an opening. Ansgar Knauff clips him on the way through, and Frankfurt instantly find themselves under a bit of pressure. The tempo’s picking up nicely.

10 Dec 2025, 12:23:03 am IST Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Info Fans in India can watch the Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.