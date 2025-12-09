Barcelona 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Knauff Puts Eagles In Front

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Catch the play-by-play action from the matchday 6 clash between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, December 10, at Camp Nou in Barcelona

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Lamine Yamal celebrates opening goal. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Matchday 6 as Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou. The sides meet for the first time since their fiery 2021–22 Europa League quarterfinal, where Frankfurt triumphed 4–3 on aggregate. Dino Toppmöller’s men arrive under pressure after a brutal 6–0 loss at RB Leipzig, sitting seventh in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona come in buoyed by their rise to the top of La Liga despite a recent 3–0 setback at Chelsea. With Hansi Flick’s side still 18th in the league phase and chasing an automatic round-of-16 berth, and Frankfurt fighting to stay alive in the knockout playoff race, tonight carries real weight for both teams.
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 36' BAR 0-1 SGE

Raphinha tries to reply for Barcelona, curling a left-footed shot from outside the box after a neat Lewandowski setup, but Zetterer is alert. He stretches and tips it over the top. Close call for Frankfurt, the tension is building.

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 21' GOALLLL BAR 0-1 SGE

GOOOAL! Frankfurt strike first! A lightning-fast break sees Nathaniel Brown slip the ball to Ansgar Knauff, and he doesn’t miss, a crisp left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Barcelona caught flat-footed, and Frankfurt lead 1-0. What a counter. The fans are going wild.

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 18' BAR 0-0 SGE

Play’s stopped for a moment as Ellyes Skhiri goes down for Frankfurt. Looks like he’s taken a knock, and the medics are rushing in. Everyone’s holding their breath a little, no one wants an early injury to disrupt the rhythm of this high-energy start.

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 14' BAR 0-0 SGE

Oh, nearly! Raphinha steps up after a slick pass from Lamine Yamal and unleashes a left-footed rocket from outside the box, but Frankfurt’s defense stands tall. Blocked! That would’ve been a stunner. Barcelona are starting to get into their rhythm, and the fans are loving the early fireworks.

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off

And we’re finally rolling! Barcelona push forward early, only for Raphinha to mistime his run. Flag goes up, attack cut short, and you can almost see his frustration from here.

Moments later, Gerard Martín earns a free-kick high up the pitch, and the crowd rises with a little buzz, Barcelona sense an opening. Ansgar Knauff clips him on the way through, and Frankfurt instantly find themselves under a bit of pressure. The tempo’s picking up nicely.

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch the Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

Barcelona Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and we’re back with another football live blog, this time it’s Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou. Settle in and stay tuned for all the live updates coming your way.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: NZ Eye Win Against WI

  2. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Why Didn't Hardik Bowl In Powerplay? SKY Explains

  5. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Makes Statement Comeback In India Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  2. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. Congress Cites Historian Sugata Bose To Counter Modi’s Claims On Vande Mataram Debate

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  3. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  4. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  5. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion