Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: Napoli come into this match after an embarrassing 2-6 loss to PSV Eindhoven. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 4 clash live

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
info_icon

  • Napoli take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UCL match on Tuesday

  • Eintracht are coming after a 5-1 defeat to Liverpool

  • Napoli are coming after a 6-2 defeat to Eindhoven

Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2025‑26 as both teams sit level on three group-stage points. The Italian side endured a humbling 6-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in their previous European outing, a result that exposed major defensive lapses.

Despite the setback, Napoli remain strong at home, having lost just once in their last 18 European fixtures at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Coach Antonio Conte will hope his side can rediscover balance and consistency in what has become a crucial group-stage fixture.

Frankfurt, on the other hand, arrive in Naples seeking redemption of their own. The German outfit were beaten 1-5 by Liverpool in their last UCL fixture, a result that dented their confidence.

Frankfurt will threaten on the break but must tighten at the back to have real hopes. Matteo Politano can provide creativity for Napoli, while Jonathan Burkardt remains a danger for Frankfurt. Injuries and suspensions may also impact the line-ups: Napoli could miss key options, as could Frankfurt.

Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Head-to-head:

  • Matches: 2

  • Napoli: 2

  • Eintracht Frankfurt: 0

  • Draws: 0

Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will the Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match take place?

Related Content
Related Content

The Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, November 4 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The kick-off will be at 11:15pm IST.

How to live stream the Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  3. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  4. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  5. Head-on Collison Between Truck And Bus In Telangana; 20 Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  2. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Displaced Gaza Families Forced To Live In Khan Younis Cemetery Amid War Destruction

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote