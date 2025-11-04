Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch UCL Match

Napoli take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UCL match on Tuesday
Eintracht are coming after a 5-1 defeat to Liverpool
Napoli are coming after a 6-2 defeat to Eindhoven
Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2025‑26 as both teams sit level on three group-stage points. The Italian side endured a humbling 6-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in their previous European outing, a result that exposed major defensive lapses.
Despite the setback, Napoli remain strong at home, having lost just once in their last 18 European fixtures at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Coach Antonio Conte will hope his side can rediscover balance and consistency in what has become a crucial group-stage fixture.
Frankfurt, on the other hand, arrive in Naples seeking redemption of their own. The German outfit were beaten 1-5 by Liverpool in their last UCL fixture, a result that dented their confidence.
Frankfurt will threaten on the break but must tighten at the back to have real hopes. Matteo Politano can provide creativity for Napoli, while Jonathan Burkardt remains a danger for Frankfurt. Injuries and suspensions may also impact the line-ups: Napoli could miss key options, as could Frankfurt.
Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Head-to-head:
Matches: 2
Napoli: 2
Eintracht Frankfurt: 0
Draws: 0
Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match take place?
The Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, November 4 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The kick-off will be at 11:15pm IST.
Fans in India can watch the Napoli Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.