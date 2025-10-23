Eintracht Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool, UCL: Isak Suffers Groin Injury As Reds Register Thumping Win

Arne Slot confirmed that Isak had injured his groin and refused to comment as to whether the Swede would be fit to face Brentford this weekend in the Premier League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool
info_icon

Arne Slot explained that Alexander Isak was withdrawn at half-time of Liverpool's thumping 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League with a groin injury.

The big-money transfer window signing from Newcastle United was selected in the starting XI alongside fellow new arrival Hugo Ekitike, who was on the scoresheet against his former club at Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday.

However, Isak was replaced at the interval by Federico Chiesa, and Reds boss Slot did not say whether he would be fit to face Brentford this weekend.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Slot said: "Hugo had a big chance and scored. Alex got a few, unfortunately, he didn't score yet, but he had to go off at half-time because he felt his groin a little bit.

"That's a pity. I've said many times, it's such a difficult balance to find with a player who missed three months. You bring him slowly, people sometimes argue with you, why you cannot play him longer or more often.

"Now we've played him for the second time in three days and he has had to go off. It's not an easy balance to find if a player has been out for so long."

Liverpool actually fell behind to Rasmus Kristensen's low drive and for a few nervy minutes, there were fears of a fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

An apologetic Ekitike restored parity, though, and Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both scored from corners to put the visitors ahead by the break.

Related Content
Related Content

Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai completed the rout in the second half as Liverpool made it two wins from three games in the league phase of the competition.

After the contest, Ekitike explained how he believes he can play in tandem more often alongside Isak.

"I think it was good. We can improve together and he is a very good player, we need to work together and find a good association," he said.

"It was a great feeling [to come back to Frankfurt]. It was something special to come back home. 

"To win and score my first Champions League goal here was important. I just kept it calm and cool. I knew he would come and open his legs, so I put it between the legs, and that worked."

All five of Van Dijk's Champions League goals for Liverpool have come via headers at corners, while 26 of his 30 in all competitions for the Reds have also been with his head.

Since his debut for the club in January 2018, the only player to score more headers for a single Premier League club is Harry Kane for Tottenham (34).

Offering his assessment after the match, Van Dijk thinks it is a foundation for Liverpool to work from after four straight defeats, culminating in a disappointing 2-1 reverse to Manchester United on Sunday, prior to this emphatic victory.

"I don't know if it's a statement but it is a win and something to build on," he said.

"I've been in the football business for a while, so not relief. Obviously we are disappointed with losing games, so it's something we have to deal with, stick together and keep working.

"Today we won and have to be ready for Brentford on Saturday. We don't get dragged into the negative things that are going around. The only way you can play your game is to focus on the task ahead.

"Keep going, don't get dragged into all that stuff."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismiss Gill Early As India Under Early Pressure

  2. India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Can Virat Kohli Rekindle Adelaide Romance?

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Four Accused in Durgapur Medical Student Gangrape Case Sent to Judicial Custody

  4. Day In Pics: October 22, 2025

  5. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Russia Strikes Ukraine, Killing Two Amid Hesitant Peace Talks

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  5. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect