Isak To Miss Liverpool's Premier League Match Against Brentford? Slot Issues Groin Injury Updates For Star Striker

Alexander Isak suffered a groin injury after being withdrawn at half-time during Liverpool's UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match against Eintracht Frankfurt in mid-week

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brentford vs Liverpool English Premier League 2025-26 alexander isak injury update
Liverpool's Alexander Isak during a training session in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: PA/Peter Byrne via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Isak doubt for Liverpool's match against Brentford

  • Isak sustained a groin injury during Champions League match

  • Manager Arne Slot said injury not serious but uncertain for weekend

  • Ryan Gravenberch also a doubt after missing Frankfurt game

Alexander Isak is a doubt for Liverpool's upcoming English Premier League 2025-26 fixture against Brentford on October 25, manager Arne Slot said on Friday. The Sweden international, a British-record signing from Newcastle United in the summer, picked up a groin injury during the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt this week.

Isak sustained a groin injury during the midweek game against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Slot removing the forward at half-time of their 5-1 UEFA Champions League victory on Wednesday. However, Dutch manager later suggested it was not a serious injury.

"Alex (is) not too bad. Question mark for the weekend. Let's see where he is," Slot said on Isak's availability on Friday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also remains a doubt after Liverpool omitted him from the Frankfurt game due to an unspecified issue. Jeremie Frimpong is unavailable with a hamstring injury.

"Jeremie is not in a good place," Slot added about Frimpong’s condition. "He's definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury so that's going to take a while."

Assessing Isak, Salah's Form

Isak has experienced a slow start since his $170 million move from Newcastle in the offseason, scoring just one goal in 11 appearances for both club and country. Mohamed Salah also faces recent scrutiny over his form. The Egypt international has not scored in his last six games for Liverpool.

Related Content
Related Content

Slot, however, maintained confidence in Salah's goal-scoring ability. "The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that's what he's done his whole life,"he said, adding that he expects Salah to score again "in the coming weeks and months for our club as well."

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  2. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Delays Toss In Colombo

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  2. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  5. Tamil Nadu Weather: Yellow Alert for Chennai as Heavy Rains Continue

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Israel Supreme Court Delays Hearing On Media Access To Gaza

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama