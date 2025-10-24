Isak To Miss Liverpool's Premier League Match Against Brentford? Slot Issues Groin Injury Updates For Star Striker

Alexander Isak doubt for Liverpool's match against Brentford
Alexander Isak is a doubt for Liverpool's upcoming English Premier League 2025-26 fixture against Brentford on October 25, manager Arne Slot said on Friday. The Sweden international, a British-record signing from Newcastle United in the summer, picked up a groin injury during the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt this week.
Isak sustained a groin injury during the midweek game against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Slot removing the forward at half-time of their 5-1 UEFA Champions League victory on Wednesday. However, Dutch manager later suggested it was not a serious injury.
"Alex (is) not too bad. Question mark for the weekend. Let's see where he is," Slot said on Isak's availability on Friday.
Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also remains a doubt after Liverpool omitted him from the Frankfurt game due to an unspecified issue. Jeremie Frimpong is unavailable with a hamstring injury.
"Jeremie is not in a good place," Slot added about Frimpong’s condition. "He's definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury so that's going to take a while."
Assessing Isak, Salah's Form
Isak has experienced a slow start since his $170 million move from Newcastle in the offseason, scoring just one goal in 11 appearances for both club and country. Mohamed Salah also faces recent scrutiny over his form. The Egypt international has not scored in his last six games for Liverpool.
Slot, however, maintained confidence in Salah's goal-scoring ability. "The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that's what he's done his whole life,"he said, adding that he expects Salah to score again "in the coming weeks and months for our club as well."
