Napoli Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Italian League Match On TV And Online

Second-placed Napoli host Juventus at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this Sunday in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Napoli come into the match on a strong run, they’ve clinched four wins in a row across competitions and remain unbeaten at home this season with five wins and a draw in six league games.
Meanwhile, Juventus are riding a wave of mixed form under their new management: while they remain unbeaten in their past eight matches across competitions, injuries to key players have taken a toll on squad depth.
Napoli’s midfield woes continue with several players unavailable, a factor that might disrupt their rhythm against a disciplined Juve side. Nevertheless, their recent system changes and strong home record make them the favorites. For Juventus, absences in defense and attack, including their main striker, could hamper efforts to breach Napoli’s lines.
Given recent head-to-head trends and form, a home win for Napoli looks likely. Their confidence, home advantage, and Juventus’ injury issues all tilt the balance in favor of the home side. A close, tactical contest is expected, but Napoli appear best placed to take the points.
Match Details:
Location: Naples, Italy
Stadium: Stadio Maradona
Date: Sunday, December 7
Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST (December 8)
Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head
Total matches: 184
Juventus won: 85
Napoli won: 48
Draws: 51
Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match be played?
The Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Stadio Maradona, Italy on Sunday, October 7, 2025 at 12:15am IST (October 8).
Where will the Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.