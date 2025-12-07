Napoli Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Italian League Match On TV And Online

Here's all you need to know for the Italian Serie A 2025-26 clash between Napoli and Juventus: preview, starting XIs, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Napoli Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26
Napoli Vs Juventus Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26
  • Napoli welcome Juventus at the Stadio Maradona in Serie A clash

  • Napoli are at No. 3 in the Serie A standings while Juventus are at 7th

  • Napoli have won five of six Serie A games at the Maradona this season

Second-placed Napoli host Juventus at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this Sunday in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Napoli come into the match on a strong run, they’ve clinched four wins in a row across competitions and remain unbeaten at home this season with five wins and a draw in six league games.

Meanwhile, Juventus are riding a wave of mixed form under their new management: while they remain unbeaten in their past eight matches across competitions, injuries to key players have taken a toll on squad depth.

Napoli’s midfield woes continue with several players unavailable, a factor that might disrupt their rhythm against a disciplined Juve side. Nevertheless, their recent system changes and strong home record make them the favorites. For Juventus, absences in defense and attack, including their main striker, could hamper efforts to breach Napoli’s lines.

Given recent head-to-head trends and form, a home win for Napoli looks likely. Their confidence, home advantage, and Juventus’ injury issues all tilt the balance in favor of the home side. A close, tactical contest is expected, but Napoli appear best placed to take the points.

Match Details:

  • Location: Naples, Italy

  • Stadium: Stadio Maradona

  • Date: Sunday, December 7

  • Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST (December 8)

Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 184

  • Juventus won: 85

  • Napoli won: 48

  • Draws: 51

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match be played?

The Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Stadio Maradona, Italy on Sunday, October 7, 2025 at 12:15am IST (October 8).

Where will the Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.

Published At:
