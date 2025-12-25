Maharashtra Vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Live

Maharashtra face Sikkim in their second Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur
Both Maharashtra and Sikkim faced defeats in their opening matches
The match will not be aired live on TV or streamed on JioStar
Maharashtra and Sikkim are set to clash in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on 26 December 2025 at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, with action beginning at 9:00 AM IST. Maharashtra come into the match eager to make up for a tough start to the tournament, having lost their opening fixture and looking to regroup quickly in this round-robin format.
The team boasts experienced batters and all-rounders who have shown potential in domestic one-day games, and will hope for solid contributions from their top order to set a competitive total.
Sikkim, meanwhile, will aim to build on whatever positives they can from early play this season. While they are considered underdogs against a more storied Maharashtra lineup, Sikkim’s players have shown fight in the past by staging competitive performances against stronger teams.
Maharashtra Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Maharashtra Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Maharashtra Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the Anantam Ground, Jaipur on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Maharashtra Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Maharashtra Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Sikkim: K Sai Satwik, Amit Rajera, Ashish Thapa(w), Kranthi Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Robin Limboo, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Md Saptulla, Abishek Kumar, Siddharth Prasad, Rahul Kumar Prasad, Amar Iqbal Bhutia, Anwesh Sharma
Maharashtra: Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ankit Bawne, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Nikhil Naik(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jalaj Saxena, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Nawale, Siddharth Mhatre, Sachin Dhas, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav