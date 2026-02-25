India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch

India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup: India and Zimbabwe will face-off in a do-or-die encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

India Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
India will clash against Zimbabwe in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai on February 26, Thursday. Both India and Zimbabwe have played one match in the Super 8 so far and have suffered heavy defeat. For their survival in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, this is a must-win game for them.

India opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 campaign with a 76-run loss against South Africa. It ended up being a one-sided affair and India were beaten comprehensively. Their net run rate also took a heavy beating, which meant, not only India will have to win their next two games against Zimbabwe and South Africa, but they will also have to hope that some results go their way in order to be in contention for the qualification. Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir will look to start with the controllables and win their next match against Zimbabwe.

India's batting has been a problem for them this T20 World Cup. Abhishek Sharma's off form means Ishan Kishan is under pressure to deliver everytime. When he failed against USA and South Africa, the pressure piled on middle order and they fumbled. Except for Kishan, who has been consistent, the only one who has delivered under crisis is Shivam Dube. Dube has scored runs from the back in the last two games and India will rely heavily on him. Rinku Singh has a family emergency and has returned home, which means Sanju Samson might be back in the playing XI.

Zimbabwe meanwhile, after defeating Australia and Sri Lanka, suffered their first loss of the competition against a red-hot West Indies. A much of that loss has to be on their fielding which was poor in that game. They dropped Shimron Hetmyer twice and he took the game away from them. In the conditions of Chennai, their bowling can work with Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava in form along with Sikandar Raza. Their batting is suited to chase 160-170 totals and the bowlers will have to set up the match for them.

India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 6:30 PM.

