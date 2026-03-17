Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Winners-Take-All With Spot In Final Eight On The Line

Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Follow live score updates of the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL round of 16 second leg match from the Emirates Stadium in London, England

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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EPL: Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and William Saliba celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match from the Emirates Stadium in London, England on March 18 (Wednesday). After a highly competitive first leg, the tie is perfectly balanced at 1-1. Arsenal will host the second leg after a late Kai Havertz penalty rescued the Gunners saved them the last time from a defeat. The Premier League leaders struggled to create clear chances until the final minutes, when substitute Noni Madueke won a penalty. Still being the Premier League leaders, Arteta will look to extract a better performance from his players. Bayer Leverkusen, now managed by Kasper Hjulmand, have proven they are a tough nut to crack, losing only one of their last 14 matches. They arrive in London following a hard-fought draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Check real-time updates of the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen match with us.
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Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Live Streaming Details

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Check Other Match Score

In the other matches of UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Sporting CP take on Bodo/Glimt, Real Madrid visit Manchester City and Chelsea host PSG. Check the live score of all the UCL 2025-26 round of 16 second leg matches.

Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened In First Leg? 

Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen meet tonight at the Emirates Stadium with their Champions League Round of 16 tie perfectly balanced at 1-1. In the first leg at the BayArena, Arsenal fell behind for the first time in this season's competition when Robert Andrich scored a header just after half-time. The Premier League leaders struggled to create clear chances until the final minutes, when substitute Noni Madueke won a penalty. Kai Havertz stepped up to score against his former club, ensuring the London side returned home on level terms.

Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Welcome

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Bayer Leverkusen’s trip to London to face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are announced.

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