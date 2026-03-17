Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Winners-Take-All With Spot In Final Eight On The Line

Arsenal's Gabriel, left, and William Saliba celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match from the Emirates Stadium in London, England on March 18 (Wednesday). After a highly competitive first leg, the tie is perfectly balanced at 1-1. Arsenal will host the second leg after a late Kai Havertz penalty rescued the Gunners saved them the last time from a defeat. The Premier League leaders struggled to create clear chances until the final minutes, when substitute Noni Madueke won a penalty. Still being the Premier League leaders, Arteta will look to extract a better performance from his players. Bayer Leverkusen, now managed by Kasper Hjulmand, have proven they are a tough nut to crack, losing only one of their last 14 matches. They arrive in London following a hard-fought draw with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Check real-time updates of the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Mar 2026, 12:23:43 am IST Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Live Streaming Details The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matches, including Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game.

17 Mar 2026, 11:44:24 pm IST Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened In First Leg? Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen meet tonight at the Emirates Stadium with their Champions League Round of 16 tie perfectly balanced at 1-1. In the first leg at the BayArena, Arsenal fell behind for the first time in this season's competition when Robert Andrich scored a header just after half-time. The Premier League leaders struggled to create clear chances until the final minutes, when substitute Noni Madueke won a penalty. Kai Havertz stepped up to score against his former club, ensuring the London side returned home on level terms.