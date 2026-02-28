Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the live streaming details and head-to-head figures of this Super 8 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Live Streaming
Zimbabwe celebrating a wicket during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stages Photo: ZimCricketv/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe face South Africa in their Super 8s concluder in Delhi

  • The Proteas are yet to lose a match in this T20 World Cup edition

  • Sikander Raza's Zimbabwe already eliminated

Two African representatives at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe and South Africa will go head-to-head in their Super 8s concluder at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 1 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Both of them have had a contrasting campaign with Zimbabwe getting knocked out after losing back-to-back Group A matches against West Indies and India respectively,

Whereas South Africa remains the team to beat in the tournament so far. They made their intentions clear after defeating reigning champions and co-hosts India by 76 runs in Ahmedabad.

In their previous high-stakes encounter against the West Indies on February 26, South Africa registered a dominating 9-wicket victory, largely due to skipper Aiden Markram's brilliance that saw him score 82* off 46.

The Proteas had restricted the Windies on 176, a total that was made possible by Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd's (52 off 37) 87-run partnership for the 8th wicket.

West Indies were down to 7 for just 83 in the 10th over when the two batter's took over. Lungi Ngidi ruled with his 3/30 while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch scalped two wickets each as the West Indies got restricted to 176.

Related Content
Related Content

In response, it took 40s from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton and an outstanding 82 from Aiden Markram for South Africa to win the match by 9 wickets.

Following a 72-run defeat against a high-scoring Indian side, Zimbabwe’s path to victory against their African counterparts relies heavily on a disciplined performance in the field and with the ball.

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Head-To-Head Stats

Matches Played: 8

South Africa wins: 7

Zimbabwe wins: 0

No Result/Abandoned: 1

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Live Streaming Details

The entire ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network across India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK On Course For A Big Score As Openers Smash Fifties

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  3. Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

  4. PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

  5. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

  3. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

  4. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  5. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons