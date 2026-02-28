Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

Zimbabwe face South Africa in their Super 8s concluder in Delhi
The Proteas are yet to lose a match in this T20 World Cup edition
Sikander Raza's Zimbabwe already eliminated
Two African representatives at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe and South Africa will go head-to-head in their Super 8s concluder at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, March 1 from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Both of them have had a contrasting campaign with Zimbabwe getting knocked out after losing back-to-back Group A matches against West Indies and India respectively,
Whereas South Africa remains the team to beat in the tournament so far. They made their intentions clear after defeating reigning champions and co-hosts India by 76 runs in Ahmedabad.
In their previous high-stakes encounter against the West Indies on February 26, South Africa registered a dominating 9-wicket victory, largely due to skipper Aiden Markram's brilliance that saw him score 82* off 46.
The Proteas had restricted the Windies on 176, a total that was made possible by Jason Holder (49 off 31) and Romario Shepherd's (52 off 37) 87-run partnership for the 8th wicket.
West Indies were down to 7 for just 83 in the 10th over when the two batter's took over. Lungi Ngidi ruled with his 3/30 while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch scalped two wickets each as the West Indies got restricted to 176.
In response, it took 40s from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton and an outstanding 82 from Aiden Markram for South Africa to win the match by 9 wickets.
Following a 72-run defeat against a high-scoring Indian side, Zimbabwe’s path to victory against their African counterparts relies heavily on a disciplined performance in the field and with the ball.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches Played: 8
South Africa wins: 7
Zimbabwe wins: 0
No Result/Abandoned: 1
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Live Streaming Details
The entire ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network across India.