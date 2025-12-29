Burnley Vs Newcastle Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Burnley sit 19th in the Premier League table ahead of their final game of 2025, having played out back-to-back draws against Bournemouth and Everton after seven straight defeats

Scott Parker
Burnley boss Scott Parker
Scott Parker hopes Burnley can take advantage of Newcastle United's poor away form when the teams face off at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The Clarets are six points from safety but their next game pits them against one of the worst travelling sides in the division. 

Newcastle have lost five of their last six away Premier League games, winning just one of their last 12 on the road (D4 L7). 

Since the start of this run in April, only Wolves (four) have won fewer away points than the Magpies (seven) among ever-present Premier League sides.

"There's clearly a difference in Newcastle's home and away performances and results," Parker said at his pre-match press conference.

"We'll look to take advantage of the reasons that may contribute to that, but fundamentally, we're focused on ourselves and getting things right so we can put on a positive performance again.

"What I do know is, they've got a lot of quality in their squad, so we'll need to produce another strong performance in front of our own supporters at Turf Moor."

Eddie Howe managed Burnley from January 2011 to October 2012, in the Championship, and he has won each of his last two away league matches against his former employers. 

He could now become the first former Clarets boss to win three consecutive away games against them, but he is not expecting anything to come easily.

"It is a tough place to go, as I would know having managed there. But I think we just need to look at it independently and give everything we can to get a positive result," Howe said. 

"We need to start feeling better about ourselves on the road. We need to start getting good feelings on our travels. 

"For our supporters, who give so much and travel in such big numbers, we need to give them the feeling they want, as well."

PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Burnley – Kyle Walker

Walker made his 427th Premier League appearance in Saturday's goalless draw with Everton, moving above Gareth Southgate as the English defender with the fifth-most games played in the competition's history. 

Only Jamie Carragher (508), Rio Ferdinand (504), Sol Campbell (503) and John Terry (492) have made more appearances, and if Burnley are to get out of trouble, he will have a key role to play.

Newcastle United – Jacob Murphy

While he only has one Premier League assist in 2025-26, Murphy has racked up 2.24 expected assists (xA). 

That is the most of any Newcastle player, while he played four key passes across their games against Chelsea and Manchester United – creating one big chance in each match.

MATCH PREDICTION – NEWCASTLE UNITED WIN

Burnley have scored exactly once in all seven of their Premier League home games against Newcastle, though they have lost each of the last three since a 1-0 victory in December 2019.

Overall, the Magpies have won their last seven Premier League matches against Burnley – this is their joint-longest winning run against any opponent in the top flight, also winning seven on the bounce against Bury between 1903 and 1906.

Newcastle won 2-0 at Man Utd in their final league game of 2024, but they have not won their last league game in consecutive calendar years since a run of three from 1972 to 1974.

And though the Magpies have struggled on their travels lately, including in a miserable Boxing Day defeat at Old Trafford, this match represents a major chance for them to get back on track. 

Burnley remain winless in their last nine Premier League games and their three victories this campaign have come against their fellow promoted clubs (Sunderland and Leeds) and rock-bottom Wolves. 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Burnley – 23%

Newcastle United – 54.6%

Draw – 22.4%

