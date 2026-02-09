English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Brighton Vs Crystal Palace Match?

Ismaila Sarr netted with Crystal Palace’s first shot on target to secure a 1-0 away win over Brighton
The win was Palace’s first in Premier League since December 7 and lifted them out of relegation zone
Palace continued their strong away form, with 63% of their league points coming on the road
Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal as Crystal Palace brought their winless Premier League run to an end with a narrow 1-0 victory over rivals Brighton on Sunday.
Oliver Glasner's team had failed to win in the top-flight since a triumph over Fulham on December 7, but they got back on track here to pull clear of the relegation zone.
Both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half, with Lewis Dunk glancing a header wide from Pascal Gross' teasing free-kick into the penalty area.
Maxence Lacroix then blocked Maxim De Cuyper's attempt before Daniel Munoz sent Sarr through at the other end, but he could only blaze his effort over the crossbar.
But with their first shot on target, Palace got themselves in front when Sarr found the back of the net with a smart finish, despite Bart Verbruggen almost keeping the ball out.
However, Brighton almost found an instant response through Charalampos Kostoulas, but as he raced in behind, Palace captain Dean Henderson stood tall to deny him.
Jorgen Strand Larsen came close to marking his debut with a goal, but he was twice denied by Verbruggen, which included a brilliant low save in second-half stoppage time.
Data Debrief: Sarr stars in another away-day win for Palace
Both Palace and Brighton were in desperate need of three points to stop their respective slides down the table, but it was Glasner's away-day specialists who got the job done.
The Eagles have now picked up 63% of their points in the Premier League this season away from home (20/32). Only Tottenham (66%) have a higher proportion on the road. Each of the Eagles' last four wins in the competition have come on their travels.
But their win was spearheaded by Sarr, who has now scored three goals in his last two top-flight away games against Brighton – his most away goals against any opponent in the competition. He is the first Palace player to score three away Premier League goals against the Seagulls.
And Palace were deserving of their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.16 from their seven shots compared to Brighton's 0.85 from the same number of attempts.