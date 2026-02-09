Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Ismaila Sarr Strike Secures Hard-Fought Derby Victory

Crystal Palace ended a miserable run in Premier League action with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, snapping a long winless streak and lifting themselves out of immediate danger. The game’s only goal came in the 61st minute when Ismaïla Sarr seized on a defensive error, calmly beating the Brighton goalkeeper to give Palace the edge in a tight contest that saw few clear chances for either side. Brighton dominated possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third, with supporters turning on manager Fabian Hürzeler amid frustration over their side’s poor form. Palace’s disciplined defending and timely breakthrough not only earned them three points but also offered a confidence boost and vital momentum in their season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Yankuba Minteh
Brighton and Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, left, and Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz in action during their English Premier League soccer match in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
1/6
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma, left, battle for the ball with Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada during their English Premier League soccer match in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma, left, battle for the ball with Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma during their English Premier League soccer match in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Ismaila Sarr
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma receives treatment during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Harry Howell
Brighton and Hove Albion's Harry Howell, left, battles for the ball with Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell during their English Premier League soccer match in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier league soccer match-Danny Welbeck
Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, right, and Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix in action during their English Premier League soccer match in Brighton, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Miller-Stubbs' Late Blitz Take Proteas To 213

  2. Who's Haider Ali? UAE's New Bowling Sensation With Pakistani Roots

  3. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

  4. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  5. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Police Use Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers In Chandigarh

  3. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

  4. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  5. Day In Pics: February 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Pakistan Opposition Protest: Partial Shutdown In Balochistan On Election Anniversary

  3. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

  4. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win