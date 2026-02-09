Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Ismaila Sarr Strike Secures Hard-Fought Derby Victory
Crystal Palace ended a miserable run in Premier League action with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, snapping a long winless streak and lifting themselves out of immediate danger. The game’s only goal came in the 61st minute when Ismaïla Sarr seized on a defensive error, calmly beating the Brighton goalkeeper to give Palace the edge in a tight contest that saw few clear chances for either side. Brighton dominated possession but lacked cutting edge in the final third, with supporters turning on manager Fabian Hürzeler amid frustration over their side’s poor form. Palace’s disciplined defending and timely breakthrough not only earned them three points but also offered a confidence boost and vital momentum in their season.
